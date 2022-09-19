Ex-Sunrise star Sam Armytage is set to promote Sydney spring racing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Samantha Armytage will be used to heavily promote Sydney’s spring racing carnival, according to a report in the The Australian.

The Australian’s Social Diary claims it was told NSW racing chief Peter V’landys wants Seven, the holder of the Sydney racing rights, to raise the carnival’s profile.

Seven insiders say Sam will be used to promote the $10 million Golden Eagle Stakes on Seven, to compete against Ten’s coverage of The Melbourne Cup.

Former Sunrise star Sam Armytage (pictured) is to promote Sydney’s spring racing thanks to the Melbourne Cup this week, according to The Australian.

That race will be held on October 29, just days before the Melbourne Cup.

It comes after talk that Sam would replace Tracey Grimshaw as anchor on A Current Affair.

However, Seven quickly dismissed these rumours.

The Australian’s Social Diary claims it was told NSW racing star Peter V’landys wants Seven, the holder of the Sydney racing rights, to raise the carnival’s profile. Pictured: Sam Armytage

A Seven spokesperson clarified that Armytage will remain under contract at Seven for the next 18 months.

Sam currently appears as a guest on the reality dating show Farmer Wants A Wife to help singles find love.

Sam recently gave insight into his life in the Southern Highlands after stepping away from the limelight.

Seven insiders say Sam will be used to promote the $10 million Golden Eagle Stakes to compete against Ten’s coverage of The Melbourne Cup. The race is in October

“We have horses and there’s always something going on,” Sam, 46, told TV Week recently.

‘I enjoy using the chainsaw and I drive the bobcat and tractor. But not the bulldozer – it’s too big and scary.’

Sam says she and Richard, 60, fell in love at first sight – but he had never seen her on Sunrise, which she hosted at the time.

Samantha gave a rare insight into her quiet country life with husband Richard Lavender recently to TV Week. Both pictured

‘I knew straight away that Rich was grounded and down-to-earth. I liked that he had no idea who I was and I liked his blue eyes,’ she said.

Sam added that her role as a matchmaker on Farmer Wants a Wife is perfect as it reflects her own experience.

“The show is basically my life, moving to the country for love,” she said. ‘I was thrilled to be asked’.