Ex-spy who helped DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard is seen handing out supplies

Lawyers for the migrants she allegedly tricked into flying to Martha’s Vineyard have filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

Perla Huerta, 43, was seen in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants onto a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was outed as a conduit for Florida’s governor

The former military spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard has been pictured for the first time.

Huerta, who is believed to have been sent from Tampa to Texas to fill flights with immigrants, was photographed handing out supplies to them before they boarded the plane.

She spent two decades in the Army — those included stints as a military counterintelligence agent, a combat medic and tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Perla was discharged from the US Army in August and currently resides in Tampa, Florida.

Most recently, she has been identified as an instrumental player in carrying out Ron DeSantis’ plan to transport migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

The stunt was organized by DeSantis to draw attention to an influx of immigrants to southern states and alleged hypocrisy by those like Massachusetts.

Immigrants told the New York Times that Huerta approached them in San Antonio with the proposal to fly north to Martha’s Vineyard, where jobs, shelter and legal representation would be available.

Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar (pictured) of Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, is leading the investigation into how the migrants were rounded up and sent to Martha’s Vineyard

When Huerta first arrived in San Antonio, the Times reported, she recruited a Venezuelan migrant to help her find others who would be willing to board a plane.

According to the Times, she was sent to Texas to convince the migrants to go north. Records show Huerta has relatives in San Antonio. She is a divorced mother and lived for a time in Niceville, Florida.

New York Magazine also reported that Huerta approached immigrants in San Antonio who spoke both English and Spanish and offered to transport them to ‘sanctuary states’ in the north.

She wore cowboy boots and had blonde highlights in her hair, wrote a 27-year-old immigrant who had been on the flight.

DeSantis previously flew 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on the exact same plane, sparking an escalation in the immigration war

Several migrants took pictures of Huerta while she was recruiting them in Texas. That’s what Rachel Self, a lawyer representing the migrants, says

Now an investigation is underway in San Antonio that will likely uncover the extent of Huerta’s role in the scheme.

Lawyers representing the Venezuelan migrants she allegedly tricked into flying to Martha’s Vineyard have filed a civil rights class action lawsuit against DeSantis and other officials.

The arrangement for transporting the immigrants could be problematic for the governor and could raise legal issues related to human trafficking.

Florida had previously set aside $12 million to transport unauthorized migrants out of its own state. DeSantis’ recent decision to cross state lines to pick up migrants now calls into question the legality of his use of state funds to do so.

Jason Pizzo, a Democratic senator from Florida who represents Miami, filed a lawsuit against the governor alleging that he violated state law because the budget from which the funds were drawn provides that they are to be used for ‘the transportation of unauthorized aliens from this state in accordance with federal law .’