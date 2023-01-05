Ex-soccer star Claudio Reyna and wife involved in Gregg Berhalter scandal

The cloud hanging over the US Soccer program grew bigger and darker on Wednesday.

ESPN reported that former American star Claudio Reyna and his wife Danielle, the parents of current national team player Gio Reyna, had a domestic violence incident in 1991 involving national team coach Gregg Berhalter revealed to the football body in retaliation for his treatment of their son.

The controversy began on Tuesday Berhalter reveals a physical dispute with his now-wife, along with claims that someone reported the incident to US Soccer. Berhalter said in a Twitter post that the person said “they had information about me that would knock me down” and “cause the end of my relationship with US Soccer.”

A day later, Danielle Reyna said in a statement that she was the person who spoke to US Soccer sporting director and former national team player Earnie Stewart about the 31-year confrontation between Berhalter, then 18, and his current wife Rosalind.

Danielle Reyna said she was upset by Berhalter’s post-World Cup statements about her son, even though the head coach never mentioned Gio Reyna by name.

“I felt it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for his immature behavior about his playing time, was still dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked and been forgiven for something so much worse at the same age,” she said . .

US Soccer said on Tuesday it received calls on Dec. 11, the same day Berhalter, speaking at a moral leadership summit, said a player was nearly sent home from the World Cup in Qatar for poor performance. All signs pointed to that player being Gio Reyna, who had a limited role in the World Cup.

“I called Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11, just after news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference,” said Danielle Reyna. “I have known Earnie for years and consider him a good friend. I wanted to let him know that I was absolutely outraged and devastated that Gio had been put in such a terrible position, and felt very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family had considered a friend for decades.

The Reynas and Berhalters have a long history. Danielle Reyna (née Egan) and Rosalind Berhalter (née Santana) were football teammates at the University of North Carolina at the time of the domestic violence incident, with Gregg Berhalter admitting to kicking Rosalind in the leg during an argument.

Claudio Reyna, currently the sporting director of Austin FC in the MLS, and Gregg Berhalter were high school and national team teammates.

Meanwhile, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that it had selected Anthony Hudson to serve as coach for the men’s national team’s upcoming camp and exhibition games, replacing Berhalter while an investigation and assessment of the men’s national team is underway. Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022.

Hudson, 41, led the U.S. U-20 men’s teams in 2020 and 2021 and was Berhalter’s assistant for the World Cup last year. Hudson’s coaching experience also includes time in Major League Soccer with the Colorado Rapids (2017-19) and leading the Bahrain and New Zealand national teams.

Hudson will be joined by BJ Callaghan, another of Berhalter’s assistants, and current U-20 national coach Mikey Varas. The trio will select the roster for the camp and games against Serbia, January 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, and against Colombia, January 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.