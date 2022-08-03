Ex-Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell, 56, reveals he nearly STABBED teammate Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon punched teammate Vernon Maxwell during halftime of an NBA game? Maxwell bumped a chair to the future Hall of Famer in retaliation? The police came in with guns drawn?

Maxwell, the fiery 56-year-old known as “Mad Max,” swears it’s all true.

As Maxwell told former All-Star Gilbert Arenas on the “No Chill” podcast, the incident took place in Seattle when he and “the Dream” were teammates for Houston Rockets in the 1990s.

Vernon Maxwell (far left, far right) says he nearly stabbed teammate Hakeem Olajuwon (almost left, nearly right) during a halftime altercation in Seattle in the 1990s

Angry for not seeing the ball for much of the first half, Maxwell confronted the six-foot Olajuwon in the tunnel on his way to the dressing room.

“I probably have four, five points,” Maxwell told Arenas. “I spit on the floor.

“I’m like, ‘These are some bulls***, you mother***ers… Give up that damn rock. Pass that bastard.”

Olajuwon – not yet the basketball icon he would become – didn’t have much patience for Maxwell and the seven-footer finally responded by punching his six-foot teammate in the face.

“I said, ‘Damn, this motherfucker punched me,’ said Maxwell. ‘[Olajuwon’s] have these hard hands… Motherf****er can cut a piece of meat with those hands.

‘That motherfucker hit me so hard, man, [he] knocked me out of the chair.’

Olajuwon, Maxwell said, changed as a teammate when he returned to Islam

Maxwell, as anyone familiar with ’90s basketball could have predicted, didn’t take the insult. Instead, he threw an Olajuwon chair, shattered a window, and pulled a police brigade into the locker room.

‘I jumped up, grabbed my chair and threw it at’ [that] motherfucker, break the glass in the locker room.’ said Maxwell. “Everyone is running away. The police come in with guns drawn, like “what the hell is going on here?”

If the police hadn’t come in, Maxwell said, he intended to pick up a shard of glass and “go after Dream and scare him.”

Olajuwon, Maxwell said, changed as a teammate when he re-dedicated himself to Islam later in his career.

‘Then, [Hakeem] Muslim,” said Maxwell. ‘He was so quiet, so humble, so, [he] wanted me to become a muslim. I could not do it. But after that he was a great teammate.’

The two would go on to win a pair of NBA titles, while Olajuwon would eventually be anchored in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Arenas is of course no stranger to the tension in the locker room. The 40-year-old former Washington Wizards star was banned for the remainder of the 2009-2010 season after pulling an unloaded gun on teammate Javaris Crittenton during a locker room dispute.