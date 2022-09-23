Ex-Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood breaks cover as probe looks at sexual misconduct allegations against him

Advertisement

Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has today cut coverage in London as an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him during his 20 years with the BBC continues.

The DJ and TV host looked disheveled and withdrawn as he walked through Soho today, dressed in a green jacket and clutching his phone.

Mr Westwood, 64, was accused of sexual misconduct by seven women in a BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which aired in April, before a further ten women came forward with accusations.

He has since avoided the public eye and is only being pictured for the first time since the allegations emerged in August.

The visually impaired DJ also made his appearance at Notting Hill Carnival late last month, The Mirror reported.

In the same month, the BBC announced it was launching an independent inquiry into what the broadcaster knew about his behavior while working there and for other employers.

The investigation, led by lawyer Gemma White QC, who previously investigated bullying in parliament, is expected to last six months.

It will also investigate whether concerns about Westwood’s behavior played a role in his departure from the company in 2013, according to the BBC.

In August, it emerged that the BBC received multiple reports about Westwood in 2012, including two allegations of inappropriate conduct and sexual misconduct.

The revelation came after BBC Director General Tim Davie initially said there was “no evidence of complaints” against Mr Westwood.

Westwood has previously denied all allegations, with a spokesperson saying there had never been any complaints against him.

Mr. Westwood, described as a ‘veteran of the hip-hop scene’ and whose career spans more than 40 years, has also been involved in a Met Police investigation into his sexual behavior for months.

Scotland Yard detectives are investigating four sex allegations against Westwood dating back 40 years.

Scotland Yard detectives investigate four sex allegations against Westwood (pictured in 2017) going back 40 years

Mr Westwood quit his show on Capital Xtra after allegations of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior emerged following a joint investigation by Guardian and BBC News.

He hosted the Radio 1 rap show, MTV show Pimp My Ride UK, 1Xtra and was on Capital Radio during his long career.

Mr Westwood’s representative previously said in a statement to PA: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of improper conduct.

“In a career spanning forty years, he has never been officially or unofficially complained.”