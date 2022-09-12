Ex-prosecutor claims Trump’s Justice Department pushed him to wipe ‘individual one’ from Cohen case

Donald Trump’s Justice Department urged to attack political enemies and drop references to “individual” in the Michael Cohen case, a former federal prosecutor claimed.

Geoffrey Berman said the interference was unprecedented and on at least one occasion followed tweets from then-President Donald Trump.

“People who have been in the office for 40 years have never seen anything like it,” he said. “It was unprecedented and scary.”

Details emerged as Trump himself is under intense legal pressure over presidential records he has removed from the White House. It is just one of several lawsuits that have haunted the former president since he left office.

And Berman’s report, in a book published this week, puts Bill Barr, Trump’s attorney general, in a very different light from the moral crusader he claimed to be in recent TV appearances criticizing his former boss. .

Berman served as the US attorney for New York’s Southern District, leading some of the country’s most high-profile prosecutions and investigating several Trump allies until he was fired in 2020.

In an interview on Good Morning America to promote his book, he described: how he resisted some of the worst interference.

He said the Justice Department was trying to drop him the references to “Individual-1” in its files on the prosecution of Michael Cohen, the former president’s fixer. ‘Individual-1’ was Trump

In particular, he described how the Justice Department in Washington, DC, tried to get involved in one of his office’s blockbuster prosecutions — the case of Cohen, who had been Trump’s attorney and fixer, admitting responsibility for paying off women who claimed she was having affairs with the then president.

“Initially, on the eve of Cohen’s admission of guilt, the chief judge tried to get our office to remove every reference to ‘individual’ who was President Trump, and they were unsuccessful in that endeavor and they were unsuccessful in any attempt to meddle politically in our office,” Berman said.

“We always held the line.”

Prosecutors generally refrain from naming people who have not been charged, and so “Individual-1” duly appeared in court papers.

They said, “Individual-1 instructed Cohen to make the payments, which should have been declared under campaign finance laws because their goal was to help Trump win the election.

During his performance, Berman also said a Justice Department official called his office to demand an investigation into Greg Craig, a former Barack Obama White House attorney who was running for Congress.

The Justice Department told us, ‘Hey, you just indicted two of the president’s allies—Chris Collins, a Republican congressman from upstate New York, and Michael Cohen, the president’s attorney and fixer—and it’s time for you. to even things out and sue a Democrat before the midterm elections,” he said.

He called his team together, he said, adding, “My jaw dropped.”

“It was something we’d never heard or seen before,” he said.

He declined to take the case, and Craig was later charged by prosecutors in Washington, DC, under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Berman said his office was under pressure to prosecute former Secretary of State John Kerry (left) and Greg Craig, a former Obama White House attorney Greg Craig who was later acquitted.

He was acquitted. Berman, whose book “Holding the Line” will be published Tuesday, said he was also pressured to go after Kerry.

President Trump attacks John Kerry in two tweets, saying Kerry may have had illegal talks with Iranian officials about the Iran nuclear deal.

The next day, the Trump Justice Department refers the John Kerry criminal case to the Southern District of New York — two tweets from the president, and the John Kerry criminal case becomes a Justice Department priority.

And the statute they wanted us to use was enacted in 1799 and had never been successfully prosecuted. So in about 220 years this penal statute was on the books, there were no convictions.’

Berman’s book fails to describe the political pressure in the Justice Department.

Yet he is a Republican and volunteered to join Trump’s 2016 campaign.

But after being fired, he describes Barr as a liar and a bully.

“I would describe Barr’s attitude that morning as crooks,” he wrote of his resignation. “He wanted to force me into submission.”

He claims Barr told him, “If you don’t resign from your position, you will be fired. That is not good for your CV and future job prospects.’