Ex-PM David Cameron reveals he helped Charles prepare for becoming King

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Charles held secret audiences with David Cameron while he was prime minister to help him prepare to become king, the politician revealed today.

The then Prince of Wales wanted to learn how to behave during the reigning monarch’s weekly meetings with the then political leader, Cameron told the BBC.

He said the now king was a “brilliant listener” who would advise Liz Truss and her successors well.

In a taped interview on Sunday’s program with Laura Kuenssberg, Cameron said: “I had audiences with Prince Charles when Queen Elizabeth II was still on the throne because he wanted to think about how to conduct those audiences.

“And from what I saw, he’ll be brilliant at that job. Brilliant at listening, brilliant at asking questions, giving wise advice and wise counsel.

“This has probably been the longest internship in history and he knows so much about so many subjects. And like his mother, he is an excellent diplomat.’

The former Tory leader, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, also revealed how his wife Samantha was taken with the “extremely intelligent and charming” prince and hoped to sit next to him at state events.

The then Prince of Wales wanted to learn how to behave during the reigning monarch’s weekly meetings with the then political leader, Cameron told the BBC.

In a taped interview on Sunday’s program with Laura Kuenssberg, Cameron said, “I had audiences with Prince Charles when Queen Elizabeth II was still on the throne because he wanted to think about how to conduct those audiences.”

The former Tory leader, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, also revealed how his wife Samantha was taken with the “extremely intelligent and charming” prince and hoped to sit next to him at state events.

“My wife always said, if we had to go to one of those banquets or dinners or big meetings, she’d say, ‘I hope I’m sitting next to Prince Charles, he’s the best person to sit next to, he’s the most charming company. There’s no one more comfortable to put you at ease and more charming company to talk to.’ Those are her words.’

Mr Cameron attended a meeting of all past and present political leaders of Britain yesterday when Charles III was officially proclaimed King.

The country’s six former prime ministers and opposition leaders attended the Accession Council at St. James’s Palace on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He and former Prime Ministers John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Theresa May and Boris Johnson took the front row of the ceremony.

They were joined by former opposition leader Ed Miliband, who led the Labor Party from 2010 to 2015, and Neil Kinnock, who did the same between 1983 and 1992. Former Liberal Democrat leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg also joined the Council.

Members of the Royal Family and new Prime Minister Liz Truss were also in attendance, as was current Labor Party leader Keir Starmer.

They joined the chorus of “God Save The King” to show their support for the new monarch.

The monarchy will be smaller and more informal under King Charles, Gordon Brown said.

The former prime minister told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I think what Prince Charles has already said is that the monarchy will shrink.

“It will look more like a Scandinavian monarchy in the future – but not in a bad way – more informal.

“He stopped when he entered Buckingham Palace and talked to people in the crowd, and that was a signal he sent out that he wanted people to feel he was approachable.”