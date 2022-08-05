Ex-Patriot Rich Ohrnberger admits he once INTENTIONALLY crashed his truck to avoid Belichick’s wrath

Given a choice between indolence and recklessness, former New England Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger gladly chose the latter to avoid the wrath of head coach Bill Belichick.

As the retired NFL guard revealed on his radio show, “The Hartman & Rich O Show,” he purposely bumped his Chevy Tahoe into a ramshackle church bus to give himself a valid excuse for being late to a team meeting.

Ohrnberger didn’t disclose the date of the accident, but the former Penn State star starred in Foxborough from 2009 and 2011, when Belichick’s rules on punctuality were just as unwaveringly strict as they are now.

“I wake up, my phone died overnight and I realize I’m waking up to the sound of birdsong and not my alarm going off,” Ohrnberger told co-host Steve Hartman. ‘I’m furious. I don’t even look at the clock, I know I’m late.’

Finally, Ohrnberger glanced at the clock.

“I’m five minutes late to be officially late, and I’ve got a fifteen-minute drive ahead of me,” he continued. “I’ll be 10 minutes late for this day. I have a sinking feeling in my stomach, like, ‘I’m getting cut. [Belichick’s] I don’t want to join this soccer team tomorrow. What shall I do?’

In what may have felt like divine intervention, Ohrnberger suddenly saw the worn-out church bus and began to consider his options.

“I see a church van that’s completely full and the black smoke is coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m going to hit this car,’ Ohrnberger laughed.

“Better pay for insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting.”

At that point, the answer for Ohrnberger became crystal clear.

“So I’ll ride in the back of this church van,” he said. “I punched this for this poor old man, who, by the way, was just 100 years old. This man with a long white beard. I mean, it was Father Time, come crawling out of the front seat of this church bus.

“I didn’t hit him hard,” Ohrnberger continued. “I liked it enough to run into him that it dented my bumper, so I had proof, so I had visual proof that I had actually been in a car accident.”

While the plan technically worked—he wasn’t cut—Patriots’ offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia couldn’t believe Ohrnberger’s story.

“He said, ‘That stuff can fly to IBM. Like you were one of those nerds who worked on computers and stuff, okay? That stuff doesn’t work here. Be on time from now on,” Ohrnberger recalled.

Ohrnberger would eventually go on to play for the Chargers and Cardinals and is now a popular podcaster and radio host.