Ex Page 3 model Melinda Messenger debuts grey hair after ditching blonde

Melinda Messenger took to Instagram to reveal her natural gray hair after she dropped her signature blonde locks.

The former model, 51, looked naturally beautiful, but asked her hairdressing friends for advice on what to do with her hair now.

She wrote: ‘Just as the leaves of trees change color with the seasons, so do we. Do I fade the blonde or let it grow slowly?

Natural Beauty: Ex Page 3 model Melinda Messenger, 51, debuted gray hair on Instagram on Friday after she dropped her signature blonde locks

‘Any advice from my hairdressing friends welcome ☺ #silverhair #greyhairtransition #greyhair.’

Melinda wore minimal makeup in no time and wore a green T-shirt under jeans for her close-up.

Her followers seemed to love her looks, writing, “I took the plunge two years ago and have never looked back. It will look great on you!’

‘It’s actually quite nice. The purple Olaplex shampoo is brilliant. I use it.’

Bombshell: Melinda (pictured in 1997 – right) is known for her past with glamorous models and blonde locks

“Grow it out and embrace what’s underneath!”

Still, some thought she shouldn’t turn her back on blond hair altogether.

They wrote: ‘I think it looks beautiful, maybe some highlights and purple shampoo to brighten it up.’

Flashback: Melinda worked as a grid girl in the late 90s alongside Katie Price and Emma Noble

‘You could just put some really fine foils around the front and make a nice and cool tone to blend it or just let it grow down. With a face like yours you win anyway.’

‘I like the blond…. But if you’re as ‘beautiful as you’…..anything is possible.’

Melinda, who rose to fame after being spotted on a billboard for a Swindon window shop in 1997, said she would wear heavy makeup to hide the feeling that she wasn’t good enough.

Single: Melinda (pictured in December 2019) is also single and looking for love. She recently joined the Sara Eden matchmaking agency after a string of unfortunate romances

“For me it was a mask, it was a way to make myself feel good because I didn’t feel that way inside,” she said.

Melinda is a mother of Morgan, 22, Flynn, 20, and Evie, 18, and divorced her ex-husband Wayne Roberts in 2012, and she admitted last year that she wanted to start dating again.

Since divorcing Wayne after 14 years of marriage, Melinda has been in a relationship with a ski instructor she met while filming Channel 4’s The Jump.

The star was recently in a relationship with Chris Harding, whom she met on Celebrity First Dates in 2018, but the couple later called it quits.

Still looking for love, Melinda joined the Sara Eden matchmaking agency after a string of unfortunate romances, including a man she broke up with because he booked her a £20,000 holiday in a move she said was under pressure .

But Melinda said she doesn’t feel like getting married again and is just looking for a partner she can spend her life with it.

The mother of three admitted that she found it difficult to meet the right person and revealed that she is often accosted by men half her age.

Speaking of famous faces who have tried to go on dates with her, Melinda claimed that she was once called by Spiderman’s Tobey Maguire and asked on a date by Val Kilmer.

Exes: Melinda is a mother to Morgan, 22, Flynn, 20, and Evie, 18, and split in 2012 with ex-husband Wayne Roberts (they were both pictured in January 2009)