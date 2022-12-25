Ex On The Beach’s Helen Briggs welcomes her third baby after she came down with a cold

Ex On The Beach’s Helen Briggs has welcomed her third baby after she and her family came down with a cold that left her boyfriend Chet unable to be with her.

The TV personality, 27, gave birth to a baby girl via C-section on December 21 and shared the happy news with her 644,000 Instagram followers as she recovers.

She was stricken with the ‘everyone gets’ cold, but thankfully recovered just in time to have her third baby, but Chet, 32, and her other two children remained at home suffering from the illness.

Reality star Helen wrote on her Instagram stories, “Just wanted to give you all a little update on why we’ve been so quiet here.

‘A week before I was due to give birth, I was hit by a cold/cough that everyone has.

“Luckily I got better just in time to have the baby, but Chet and the kids have it much worse than me. So they have all been bedridden with this disease.

“I had to take my mother to our daughter’s birth because Chet was so unwell at the time.

“Then she had to fire right back to help Chet with Ocean and Elvis, it’s been a really rough week.

‘But me, Chet and the kids are on the mend, the baby is perfect and healthy here. I am now back home and recovering very well. My C-section was amazing and couldn’t have gone better!

We have the perfect gift just in time for Christmas. Thank you all for the kind and sweet messages.”

She also shared a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown sitting upright on her hospital bed as she waited to go through with her C-section.

Captioning the photo, Helen thanked God for her mother standing by her side during childbirth.

“Thank God for my mother. She took this photo of me getting ready to welcome our newest addition to the family.

In August, Helen announced her third pregnancy with her partner Chet Johnson, 32.

The couple uploaded a heartwarming shared video post on their seven-year anniversary announcing their happy news with the help of daughter Ocean, two, and son Elvis, one.

The clips began with the reality star holding up a positive Clear Blue pregnancy test, followed by showing a baby scan.

Helen previously won hearts in the fourth series of Ex On The Beach after reuniting with ex Chet, who described her romantically as “the one who escaped.”

They welcomed their first child, daughter Ocean, on November 11, 2019 after Helen endured a 22-hour labour.

At the time, Chet said watching his partner “go through what she did” made him aware of “how strong women really are” as he announced the news by sharing a heartwarming photo of his newborn daughter holding his finger via his Instagram page .

The couple welcomed son Elvis a year later on December 27, 2020.