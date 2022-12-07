Ex of notorious Bachelor Blake Garvey looks unrecognisable as she’s seen for the first time in YEARS

<!–

She is the former reality star who was burned to death by infamous Bachelor villain Blake Garvey and prefers to shy away from the spotlight these days.

But Louise Pillidge made an extremely rare public outing in Queensland on Tuesday.

The broker, 32, looked a far cry from her time as a blonde bombshell about Garvey’s 2014 season of the hit series.

She looked radiant in a blue and white floral dress as she enjoyed a drink in Broadbeach.

Although not much is known about her personal life these days, she wore a huge diamond ring on her left wedding finger.

The brunette beauty kept a low profile by wearing sunglasses and she carried a large Louis Vuitton handbag.

Louise has kept a very low profile since her dramatic split from controversial bachelor Blake in April 2016.

She placed third in the competition, but resumed her relationship with Blake after he controversially dumped the show’s winner, Sam Frost.

The couple dated for 18 months to date before splitting in April 2016. Blake has since retreated from the spotlight as well.

As they discussed their decision to end things, Blake told New Idea, “We walked around each other on eggshells, always trying to say the right thing… It was suffocating.”

Louise said at the time: ‘It feels surreal and I’ve been through so many emotions since then. I cried, numb and angry’.

The former reality star is also largely silent on social media.