Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani sparks fury saying 9/11 was ‘in some ways, the greatest day of my life’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come under fire for saying that September 11, 2001, the day terrorists flew planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, was “in some ways … the most beautiful day.” of my life’.

Giuliani, 78, made the comments just days before the 21st anniversary of the attacks during a talk on Newsmax on Friday morning.

“The feelings are… complex feelings. I think the best way to describe it is, it was the worst day of my life and in some ways, you know, the best day of my life, in terms of my city, my country, my family.

“It was the worst foreign attack on this country since the War of 1812. It was a complete surprise. It was an attack on completely innocent people and I saw it first hand,” he added.

“The full clip is actually worse than the clip,” tweeted New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman.

Giuliani should never speak on 9/11 again!!!! As forever!!!! Disgusting opportunistic traitor!’ one tweeted.

“Rudy, you just tore up the one thing you could be admired for,” wrote another

New York Governor George Pataki, left, New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, center, and Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton pictured September 12, 2001 – one day after the terror attacks

Giuliani earned the nickname “America’s Mayor” after his leadership in New York City after the attacks. President Bush, center, Giuliani, left, then New York Governor George Pataki, second from left, Senator Charles Schumer, DN.Y., second from right, and New York City Fire Commissioner Thomas Van Essen, right, look into the direction of the fallen buildings

“Rudy Giuliani, for nearly 3,000 Americans, including Pentagon employees, 9/11 was not the happiest day of their lives. Especially their next of kin and friends,” wrote Ken Gordon.

Giuliani previously spoke of 9/11 as the “greatest day” and last year, on its 20th anniversary, said the same thing.

“It was the worst day in the history of my city…and it was the most beautiful day, a day of immense heroism.”

In the days following the attacks, Giuliani was hailed as “America’s mayor” for his leadership in New York City.

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people, about 2,750 of whom were in New York.

At one point, Giuliani was seen as a dominant figure in American politics. He is in the picture in June

At one point, Giuliani was seen as a dominant figure in American politics.

He initially performed well in his bid for president in 2016 before his campaign sputtered and he eventually quit after the Florida primaries.

Last year, Giuliani, who served as Donald Trump’s personal attorney for part of his presidency, was temporarily suspended from law in New York and Washington DC following his fraudulent claims that Trump had won the 2020 election.

He spread baseless conspiracy theories about the election and also caused the crowds outside the US Capitol to be stirred up on January 6, 2021.

A hearing will be held next month to determine whether he will be allowed to work as a lawyer in the city again.