Ex-NSC staffer running for Congress accused of sleeping with colleagues in prayer room

Matt Castell is a Democrat who formerly served as director of the National Security Council’s counter-terrorism division

A former senior National Security Counsel officer running for the seat of Rep. New York’s Elise Stefanik claims to set “party for country” but former colleagues say he posted “party for country” with wild and raunchy workplace behavior, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Matt Castelli, a Democrat who previously served as director of the National Security Council’s counter-terrorism division, markets himself as a moderating voice in politics — an “alternative” to “extremism” that plagues both sides.

But Castelli experienced no moderation while he worked for the White House — several former National Security Council colleagues say Castelli was known for drinking on the job, often working overtime while doing so, and having sex with several of his colleagues. .

“It’s funny because it’s all about the country for the party – it was a party for the country back then,” said a former colleague.

Castelli was first brought to the National Security Council under President Obama in 2016 and remained at the start of the Trump administration until 2018.

He reportedly often bragged to colleagues about sleeping with women in the prayer room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building — a building connected to the White House where the office of the National Security Council and other White House staffers work.

Castelli is pictured above with New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D). It has been endorsed by 7 of the 12 Democratic Parties in the province

Castelli will face Democrat Matt Putorti in an August 23 primary before hoping to face Republican Stefanik in November.

“He told us all about the prayer room – that was his thing,” a former colleague said of Castelli. The colleague said Castelli told a story in which he took a female colleague to the prayer room for sex during or after the NSC Christmas party in 2017. “There were a few other times when he just ran off during the day,” the colleague, who wished to remain anonymous to speak freely, to interact with women, told DailyMail.com.

Castelli claimed such allegations were a “political hit” ahead of the midterm elections.

Accusations of impropriety in Castelli’s professional, personal or private conduct are clearly a political hit from allies of Elise Stefanik as she fears taking on a patriot like Matt Castelli who has served our country while serving only herself.” he said in a statement. a statement to DailyMail.com.

Castelli will face Democrat Matt Putorti in an August 23 primary before hoping to face Republican Stefanik in November. The former CIA officer also served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. He has received approval from 7 of the 12 Democratic Committees in the province, and 11 of the 12 Democratic Committee chairmen in the province.

Castelli and National Security Council employees work in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House

The colleague, who now works under Biden’s administration, said staffers in the office were well aware of Castelli’s fetish. The New York candidate is said to have slept with at least three female colleagues, including a married woman. The three women did not respond to a request for comment.

“It was open – there was no secret about it,” the source said.

The source said there was a “very rampant alcohol culture” within the team and that Castelli was someone who would drink beer and return to the office, sometimes going so long as to collect overtime. “I feel a little bad, but that guy just loved to party.”

Another former NSC colleague said he was “very aware” of Castelli’s reputation as a party-loving con man.

“I can attest that that’s something the boards spread all over the staff, the NSC that he would brag about to other co-workers and whether it was drinking at work, hooking up with women, abusing the prayer room in the Eisenhower Executive.” office building. Those are all things I’ve heard discussed,” said the colleague.

Another former CIA colleague of Castelli, who identified as a friend but said the two disagreed on politics, claimed to have never heard such rumours.

“I don’t know anything that could imply his character in the way you describe,” said the other source. “Matt was always known as the handsome man in the CT (counterterrorism) store. Frankly, I don’t see it.’

Former colleagues also say Castelli was either “pushed” prematurely or fired from his counter-terror role due to tensions in the office.

A former colleague claimed Castelli was “squeezed out” for writing a national counter-terrorism strategy that former National Security Adviser HR McMaster was so unhappy with that he wanted him to rewrite the whole thing or leave the position. Castelli chose to leave the position.

Another former colleague said he had “heard rumours” that Castelli had left because of a strategy conflict with McMaster, but that “personal behavior” could have played a role as well.

“I mean, these are coveted positions in the White House. People don’t choose to leave early voluntarily, most work their entire career to get to that point.’

Castelli said in a statement to DailyMail.com that any allegations that he was squeezed from the National Security Council are “blatantly false,” and provided letters from McMaster and former President Trump thanking him for his service.

Castelli’s supervisor at the NSC, Chris Costa, said in a statement that Castelli had left the role “as planned” and denied allegations that he was pushed out.

“Matt was a national security professional of the highest caliber and a team leader who was trusted and trusted. When Matt completed his tour at the NSC admirably, he returned to his parent organization as planned,” said Costa, former senior counter-terrorism director.

Castelli, who has portrayed Stefanik, the chairman of the House Republican Conference, as “extremist Elise, has said that one of the reasons he chose to run was the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

He paints himself as a moderate alternative to New York’s 21st district, the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River.

“I led teams that took down some of the world’s most dangerous terrorists, served in Afghanistan and Iraq. But after COVID-19, it got to a point where we had a 9/11 every day in this country in terms of deaths. So I left the government and went to work for a healthcare organization,” Castelli explains to WWTI. “But then January 6 happened.”

‘I am not only active as a Democrat. I am also an active member of the moderate party. Something we established here at the start of this race and we had tremendous support,” he said.