Ex-NSA worker is charged with trying to sell top secret material to Russia

The FBI has arrested and charged a former NSA employee who was trying to sell classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to documents released this week.

Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, of Colorado Springs, had been working for the National Security Agency for less than a month when he contacted a person he believed to be a representative of the Russian government.

But the contact was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to an indictment filed Thursday.

Dalke began communicating on July 29, 2022 via encrypted email with a person he believed to be associated with the Kremlin, but who was actually an FBI agent.

Dalke worked just one month as an information systems security designer from June 6 this year to July 1. However, in late July, he told the undercover FBI agent that he was still employed by the US government.

Although he was not an NSA employee during the time he communicated with the undercover FBI agent, he reapplied to the NSA in August as he was actively trying to sell American secrets.

He first requested payment through an undisclosed form and amount of cryptocurrency, and in late August requested $85,000 for additional information.

In the picture: NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland. Dalke worked for the NSA for just one month during the summer of 2022 before trying to sell top-secret US information to Russian adversaries.

The exchanges confirm that Dalke told the individual that he had taken highly sensitive information related to US cyber operations and targets and that he wanted to sell it.

He is accused of trying to send classified documents to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Dalke allegedly contacted the undercover FBI online employee, who he thought was an agent from Russia, and said “I recently learned that my heritage relates to your country, which is part of the reason I have come to you.” .

He continued his treacherous messages by saying that he was reaching out because “he has questioned our role in harming the world in the past and out of a mixture of curiosity about secrets and a desire to bring about change.”

To prove that he had access to sensitive information, Dalke sent excerpts from various classified documents to the undercover agent, one at the Secret level and two at the Top Secret level.

He also expressed financial need during communications.

Dalke was arrested on September 28 in Denver, Colorado, where he had arranged to meet with the FBI agent to give him classified information.

The FBI says Dalke was a volunteer with the Colorado Rangers, a law enforcement reserve agency.

On his own resume, Dalke described himself as a lieutenant and commander of the Colorado Rangers digital crimes unit, according to CBS.

He has been charged with three violations of the Espionage Act, under which it is a crime to transmit or attempt to transmit National Defense Information to a representative of a foreign country with reason to believe that the information could be used to harm the United States.

If convicted, Dalke could face several years in prison up to life in prison or the death penalty.