Ex-NRL stars Beau Ryan and Quade Cooper wow fans with their bulging biceps and washboard abs

Ex-NRL star Beau Ryan celebrated a decade of friendship with fellow star Quade Cooper on Wednesday by having a fun day out in his Queensland hometown.

The 37-year-old host of The Amazing Race shared a gallery of sweet photos on Instagram showing the besties living life to the fullest on sunny Tallebudgera Beach.

One photo captures the topless mates flexing their washboard abs and bulging biceps at the camera as they both grin from ear to ear.

In another photo, the boys were in their best angle as they posed on bicycles prior to a grueling workout.

Beau wrote some heartwarming words next to the gallery: ’10 years of friendship. Loved my brother @quadecooper taking me around his hometown.’

It wasn’t long before many of Beau’s 379,000 followers were complimenting her stunning physique.

“No father messengers there!” wrote one enthusiastic fan, before another commented that the boys were ‘watching’ cracked’.

“Looking great and what a way to spend a 10 year anniversary… hold on so Quade ended up in budgerigars and you were wearing shorts,” another eagle-eyed follower wrote.

Elsewhere, NRL star Braith Anasta also weighed in on Beau and Quade’s rigs, writing, ‘Take a breath bro f*ck’.

“Can you guys get even more shredded,” another fan added.

Last year, Beau revealed that a celebrity version of The Amazing Race Australia may be on the way.

He made the surprise announcement during Nova’s 96.9 breakfast program in August.

The handsome ex-NRL star told hosts Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli that he was ‘pushing hard’ for a future season to shake up.

“The thing about the show that I love is that anyone can win, just the average person,” Beau told listeners.

He added that he would like to see a season with “half celebrity and half audience.”

Beau wrote some heartwarming words with the photos: ’10 years of friendship. Loved my brother @quadecooper showing me around his home town’