Ex-NRL star Luke Burgess and girlfriend Tori May share rarely-seen photos of newborn daughter

Former NRL player Luke Burgess and girlfriend Tori May have shared a series of adorable family moments with newborn daughter Charlotte May Burgess.

A number of photos show baby Charlotte being rocked or taking a nap with the couple at their childhood home.

Other photos showed brother Sam cradling the newborn in his arms as he sat on a couch at home.

Luke Burgess, 35, and girlfriend Tori May (pictured) shared rarely seen family photos of newborn daughter Charlotte on Instagram on Sunday

“Two months with you, my little girl,” Luke wrote.

Luke added “girl dad” to the post, as well as “Charlotte May” with him clearly the overjoyed parent.

Tori May welcomed their daughter Charlotte May Burgess four weeks earlier in July.

They were all smiling with the bub in a carriage at the Prince of Wales Private Hospital at Randwick in Sydney.

Tori posted the image to Instagram, with the caption: “Welcome to the world, our beautiful Charlotte May Burgess. Four weeks earlier than expected.’

She continued, “Thank you for taking care of Mom when you came. We love you so much.’

This came just four months after Tori and Luke, 35, announced they were having their first child together.

“Mini Yorkshire pudding is coming,” she wrote, referring to her ex Rabbitohs partner’s English roots.

The parents-to-be also shared an ultrasound video with their followers.

They were inundated with social media congratulations from family, fans and famous friends.

Sam was seen rocking baby Charlotte on his chest

“Woooooooooooo more babies,” Luke’s brother Sam Burgess commented.

Their other brother Tom added: ‘Sooo good! I can’t wait for another pudding to run around.’

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost, who was in a relationship with Tori’s ex Sasha Mielczarek, wrote: ‘Yay! Congratulations, beauty.’

Luke rocked the baby with his other daughter Grace, eight

NRL star turned sports manager, Braith Anasta, commented, “Amazing, great, great. So happy for you two lovers.’

The baby is Tori’s first child. Luke already shares daughter Grace, eight, with his ex-partner Yolanda Hodgson.

The couple dated for seven years until 2019.