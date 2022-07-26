Ex-NRL star Frank Puletua insists homophobia isn’t a part of Polynesian culture

Former NRL star Frank Puletua has urged the seven Manly players who boycotted the team’s pride jersey to change their mind, insisting that homophobia is not part of Polynesian culture.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley have withdrawn from Thursday night’s game against the Sydney Roosters due to the Sea Eagles’ inclusive jersey.

Manly unveiled the jersey – called Everyone in League – on Monday to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the NRL.

Former NRL star Frank Puletua (center) has asked Manly players who have boycotted the team’s pride jersey to change their mind and

The jersey features rainbow colors that replace the traditional white piping on the maroon background, making Manly the first NRL club to wear a pride jersey in the 134-year history of rugby league.

All seven players are said to oppose wearing the jersey on religious grounds and it is clear that they and their teammates have not been consulted about the jersey.

But Puletua, who is of Samoan descent, was surprised by the decision.

“This is disappointing to me because a vast majority of the guys who have made this decision are Polynesian,” he told News Corp.

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday

The sweater has rainbow colors that replace the traditional white piping

“It’s kind of disappointing to see it causing so much conflict. I actually like the idea of ​​a pride jersey. It’s fantastic.’

The fallout over Manly’s pride jersey comes three years after Israel Folau famously ripped up his contract in Australia after he posted a meme on social media saying that “hell” awaits gays and other groups he considers “sinners.” ‘ considered.

Folau, an evangelical Christian, is of Tongan descent, but Puletua refuted the suggestion that homophobia was part of Polynesian culture.

“I don’t believe homophobia is ingrained in Polynesian culture and it’s not something intrinsic to Pacific culture, so to speak,” said the 44-year-old, who won the grand final in 2003 with Penrith.

Israel Folau was banned from Australia three years ago for his homophobic comments

“We actually have a strong gay element in Polynesian communities. That’s where the irony and disappointment is for me.

“What we’ve seen lately is the result of a lack of awareness and a lack of engagement from some communities.”

On Tuesday, Manly boss Des Hasler apologized for the club’s handling of the situation but confirmed that the Sea Eagles will wear the pride jersey at Brookvale Oval on Thursday night.

Manly coach Des Hasler declined to say who was responsible for the decision to proceed with the pride jumper without consulting the players, but apologized to the LGBTQI community

And Puletua hopes the initiative will be followed by other NRL clubs.

“If more clubs want to support a similar stance and explicitly show how we support the LGBTQ community, I’m all for it,” he said.

‘As a society, there is no other way than to embrace all diversity.

“I think it would be great if the guys involved would change their mind and play and wear the jersey.”