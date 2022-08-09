Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested and charged with DUI

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Popular former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in Las Vegas for drink-driving.

The arrest took place near Las Vegas Boulevard, the Las Vegas Metro Police announced on Twitter. His mugshot has since been released and shows the man known as ‘Beast Mode’ with his eyes half open.

“The LVMPD has performed a vehicle stop on Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment,” the department’s tweet reads. “During the investigation, officers determined Lynch had been harmed and made an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and tried for drunk driving.”

Popular former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas for drink-driving. His mugshot was released Tuesday afternoon

Retired NFL soccer player Marshawn Lynch smiles before the preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams at Aloha Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Honolulu

The arrest took place near Las Vegas Boulevard, the Las Vegas Metro Police announced Tuesday

Sources told TMZ that Lynch drove into curbs before being apprehended. The website reports that he refused a breathalyzer, but did have blood drawn.

This is not the 36-year-old driver’s first arrest. In 2008, Lynch, a sophomore with the Buffalo Bills, was accused of hitting a woman with his Porsche Cayenne at 3:30 a.m. When questioned, the former Cal Bears star said, “I didn’t know my car had hit anyone or anything.”

He pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run and subsequently had his driver’s license revoked.

The Oakland resident was also arrested for drunk driving by the California Highway Patrol in 2012 after driving erratically. He eventually registered a 0.1 in a Breathalyzer test, which is above the 0.08 limit.

Marshawn Lynch was one of the NFL’s most feared running backs for nearly a decade

He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving and was given two years’ probation and a $1,000 fine. However, his driver’s license was not suspended.

Lynch has also gone viral for a number of exploits behind the wheel, such as his infamous field cart ride in 2006 when he celebrated a Cal win by racing across the grass at Berkeley, narrowly missing players and staff.

He recreated the moment in 2016 with his dad in the cart, much to the delight of Cal fans.

Lynch, who won a Super Bowl as a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the end of the 2013 season, has had a successful post-playing career.

He was a member of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-15 and 2019 and was part of the first team in franchise history to win the Super Bowl. A beloved figure among sports fans in the area, he ventured into sports ownership last year with an investment in the Oakland Roots SC, which plays in the USL Championship, the second tier of men’s soccer in the United States.

In addition to making guest appearances on HBO’s Westworld, he co-owned the Beasts of the Fan Controlled Football League and the Bay Area Panthers in Indoor Football League. He is also a minority shareholder of the NHL expansion Seattle Kraken.