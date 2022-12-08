Ex-NFL player’s widow sues Alabama funeral home for ‘cremating husband’s brain without consent’

Glenn Foster Jr., a former New Orleans Saints football player, was killed in custody by police. His family sued an Alabama funeral house for allegedly cremating Foster Jr. without his consent and preventing proper examination.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Foster’s family, stated that funeral home Carriage Services destroyed Foster’s brain “in breach of the contract among the parties.”

According to an independent pathologist hired in his family’s favor, Foster Jr. died in December 2021 after he suffered signs of ‘neck compressions’ and strangulation. According to Crump’s 2021 statements, Dr. Michael Baden, a well known pathologist, stated that the 31 year-old African-American man died from ‘natural causes’. Foster’s family believes that he was experiencing a manic episode, which led to his arrest.

Glenn Foster Jr., an ex-Saints player from New Orleans, died in police custody. His family sued an Alabama funeral home for allegedly having cremated his brain without his consent and preventing a proper examination

Foster’s widow Anny Pamela Foster brought the lawsuit. She continues to seek answers regarding her late husband’s death. Carriage Services, Garden of Memories Funeral Home, Schoen and Son Funeral Home, John Appel, Jr., and ACORD Corporation were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

DailyMail.com did not receive a response from Carriage Services or Garden of Memories Funeral home, nor Schoen and Son Funeral Funeral Home.

‘Mrs. Foster and her family have been through so much already, and the mishandling her beloved husband’s remains, destruction of his brain, and mishandling of them add insult to injury,” Ken Abbarno, plaintiffs co-counsel, said in a release. “The defendants in the case had only one job and their gross negligence, incompetence and incompetence were nothing short of horrendous.

Abbarno stated that “significant questions remain as to the reason Mr. Foster died in that police car a year later.” “Pickens County still owes Mrs. Foster’s family answers regarding her husband’s death. It is truly heartbreaking that the family must now deal with the mishandling his body.

Foster was stopped for speeding twice the limit and evading officers through a rural Alabama community on December 3. Police say Foster was taken into custody after he was placed in handcuffs.

‘He was in good health when we left him at jail,” Reform (Alabama), Police Chief Richard Black In 2021.

Attorney Benjamin Crump (center, pictured in April of 2021) is working with Foster’s family and enlisted Dr. Michael Baden to review a medical examiner’s findings in the case

Foster’s family visited town on December 4, 2021. They made bond with the condition that police take Foster to Birmingham for any necessary medical evaluation. Foster was arrested by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office on December 5, 2021 after he allegedly beat another inmate.

According to court records obtained from The Associated Press, Foster fought with a Pickens County deputy officer and a correctional officer while being handcuffed. Foster inflicted injuries to the deputy’s nose, hand and wrist.

Foster appeared in court before Samuel Junkin, Pickens County District Judge. He was non-compliant and refused any questions. The judge issued an order Monday.

Based on Foster’s behavior and police observations, Foster was declared ‘not mentally stabilized and a danger for himself and others’ by the judge. He was ordered to be held without bond at Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility, Tuscaloosa.

It is not clear what happened between that time and his death in December 2021. Other details, including the results from an autopsy, are not available.

Dr. Michael Baden is a well-known pathologist, who worked with Foster family lawyers. According to a 2021 statement by Benjamin Crump, the 31-year-old African American man died not from ‘natural causes.’ Baden had previously made headlines when he challenged the New York medical examiner’s ruling that Jeffrey Epstein, a pedophile, died by suicide. This suggests that he was actually murdered. He She has also looked into other high-profile cases like the Minneapolis police shooting of George Floyd last year

His parents later revealed that he suffered from bipolar disorder and told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate they believe he wasn’t given proper treatment while in custody.

According to the Foster family lawyers, ‘Keeping people under your custody alive is literally one of the lowest standards we can set as a law enforcement agency’.

The family of Mr. Foster is owed the truth by ‘Pickens County. These findings are extremely concerning and warrant a thorough investigation into Glenn Foster Jr.’s tragic death and the circumstances surrounding his death. We will not rest until Glenn Foster Jr. and his family are reunited with justice.

Foster was born in Chicago and has lived in Baton Rouge since then. He Two seasons as a defensive end player for the Saints. He was part of 17 games in 2013 & 2014.

Foster’s death was reported by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation in February. DailyMail.com asked the Bureau for an update but was not immediately answered by a spokesperson.

Foster was born in Chicago, and played college football at Illinois. Foster was an undrafted agent and signed with Saints. He played in 17 games between 2013 and 2014.

He Eight tackles, three sacks, seven quarterback hits and seven touchdowns were recorded.

The Saints cut him just before the 2015 season, and he began a second career in real estate as a developer, contractor, and agent.

He A countertop business that had two retail locations.

Foster’s former Saints colleague Terron Armstead tweeted, “I really don’t know the words to adequately express.” “Rest in Peace Glenn Foster, You’ll be missed bro!”