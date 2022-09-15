Ex-New York Jet Rontez Miles accused of ‘attacking woman at home, beating her in the face and head’

An arrest warrant is currently being issued for former New York Jets security, Rontez Miles, in connection with an alleged attack on a woman on Sept. 12 in Northern Versailles, PA.

According to a report by WTAEciting court papers, Miles broke into the woman’s house before dragging her out of her bed by her hair.

It is alleged that Miles then beat the woman on her own front yard. Neighbors on Edward Street heard the attack before a motion light went on so they witnessed the confrontation.

WTAE reports that at one point the alleged victim was able to escape and return inside, where she barricaded herself in her 11-year-old son’s room.

Police responded to a 911 call and, upon arrival, noticed the blood was spreading all over the bathroom and hallway.

The victim would have a possible broken nose in addition to a swollen lip, eye, foot and leg injuries.

Rontez Miles has been charged with burglary and aggravated assault

Per CBS PittsburghMiles is accused of beating the woman ‘in front of her son’.

Miles was not present when officers arrived at the residence.

In the aftermath, an arrest warrant has been issued against the former special teamer.

The former Jet was a defensive defender for the Florham Park club between 2013 and 2019.

The 33-year-old man currently coaches the Woodland Hills High School football team in PA

Miles has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault and other crimes.

Born in Pennsylvania, the 33-year-old currently coaches the Woodland Hills High School football team.

He played for the New York Jets from 2013 through the 2019 season.