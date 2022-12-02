Ex-NATO chief: Ukraine can defeat disorganized Russian army

Brussels, Belgium – Ten months after the Russian war in Ukraine, the war of words between the Kremlin and the West continues.

Earlier this week, at a NATO meeting in Bucharest, Romania, the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg accused Russia of using “winter as a weapon of war”.

The weather in Ukraine is near freezing and Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure have left millions without electricity and water.

On the sidelines of the NATO meeting in Romania, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters that his country needs “air defenses, – IRIS, Hawks, Patriots – and transformers (for our energy needs)” – needs that some members of the need the world’s largest army. alliance have promised to send.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the US and NATO of directly participating in the war by supplying weapons to Kiev and training Ukrainian soldiers.

Al Jazeera spoke with Anders Fogh Rasmussen, NATO chief from 2009 to 2014, and former Danish prime minister. He is currently the founding chairman of Rasmussen Global, a think tank.

Al Jazeera: It’s been 10 months since the war started. How has NATO’s relevance increased over this period?

Anders Rasmussen: First, I think it is important to emphasize that NATO as an alliance is not part of this war. Second, I am impressed and pleased with the unity among NATO allies who have supported Ukraine in recent months. I think their coordination in sending military aid to Ukraine has worked quite efficiently.

Al Jazeera: What more should NATO do to support Ukraine militarily as war approaches 2023? Does the alliance have enough weapons to support Ukraine next year?

Rasmussen: NATO should increase arms supplies to Ukraine. The Ukrainians have shown themselves to be very efficient in the use of the weapons they have already received and if NATO and its allies continue this supply, the Ukrainians can actually win this war against the disorganized Russian armed forces, which use old-fashioned military equipment.

NATO should also provide all the weapons needed to close off the skies over Ukraine through anti-aircraft equipment, anti-missile, anti-drone capabilities and long-range missiles.

Al Jazeera: Is NATO membership still on the agenda for Ukraine?

Rasmussen: It will not be an easy process, but at the recent meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest they declared that Ukraine will join NATO. So that’s a clear goal. Moreover, the Ukrainian constitution states that it is Ukraine’s ambition to join NATO. But the process will take some time.

Meanwhile, Ukraine needs more security guarantees. So in September I submitted a plan to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on how NATO and its allies can guarantee Ukraine’s security in the future. It’s called the Kyiv Security Compact, which I developed in close collaboration with its chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. We are now collecting signatures among countries in favor of this security pact that aims to further support Ukraine.

Al Jazeera: Will Finland and Sweden be able to join the alliance, despite current challenges from Turkey and Hungary, the two countries that have yet to ratify the memberships?

Rasmussen: It’s a challenge, but Hungary is likely to ratify Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership early next year, according to statements by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

So only the ratification by Turkey is missing and that is of course a challenge. But I know that progress has been made in the negotiations between Sweden, Finland and Turkey. So I am confident that Finland and Sweden will join NATO.

Al Jazeera: How should NATO respond to allegations from Russia that the alliance is directly involved in the war by supporting Ukraine?

Rasmussen: Under international law, a country that has been attacked by another country has the right to self-defense and also to ask for help from partners and allies to assist in this process. So Ukraine and NATO are not going against the law.

Instead, Russia is violating international law by committing war crimes and invading other countries, which NATO and the rest of the world should not allow.

Al Jazeera: On a more personal level, during your last term as NATO chief in 2014, Russia annexed Crimea. How did you deal with that at the time? Are there lessons to be learned now?

Rasmussen: 2014 was very challenging for me. I belonged to the camp of people who wanted to send a stronger response to Russia after their illegal annexation of Crimea.

But in NATO, decisions are made by consensus, so we couldn’t go beyond what we decided as an alliance. But I will not give myself a license for the mistakes made. In 2014, we reacted too slowly and much softer.

We did, however, send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he could not simply deprive Ukraine of land by imposing some sanctions. But they were very mild. If we had sent a stronger message then, we might have avoided the outright attack on Ukraine on February 24 this year.

Moreover, when I became Secretary General of NATO in 2009, my top priority was to develop what I called a strategic partnership between Russia and NATO.

I succeeded a year after Russia attacked Georgia in 2008. In hindsight I think it was a mistake. We should have realized that Russia was not a strategic partner, but a strategic opponent. We misjudged Russia and underestimated Putin’s ambitions and brutality.

My plea now is that we should not repeat those mistakes in the future. That is why I advocate a really strong response to Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine.

Al Jazeera: You are currently in the US speaking with senators in Washington, DC, about continuing to support Ukraine. You have had similar conversations with EU officials. Have the talks in the West also involved pushing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table? Do you see that happening in the coming months?

Rasmussen: A few weeks ago, we heard rumors that there were certain camps in the US pushing for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. But I think that was a big mistake, because in this way the West weakens its own position by pushing the president of Ukraine, Zelensky, to start premature peace negotiations.

It is up to Zelenskyy to determine when the time is right to enter into negotiations with Russia. But no one believes that Putin would genuinely participate in such peace negotiations. That would just be a pitfall.

In the West, we have one thing we must continue to do and that is to ensure that the supply of arms and economic aid to Ukraine remains consistent so that they are in the strongest position to negotiate with Russia when the time is right.