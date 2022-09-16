Ex-MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann slams CNN’s Chris Licht over Don Lemon’s new morning show

Journalist Keith Olbermann on Thursday mocked CNN’s decision to relaunch their morning show with Don Lemon, calling it a “sh**storm” and accusing new CNN boss Chris Licht of being stupid.

Olbermann reacted with deep cynicism to CNN’s announcement of the new show.

Lemon moves from his 10pm show to the new 6-9pm slot, and will be joined by Poppy Harlow, the current host of the morning show, and White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

Olbermann, a podcaster who worked for MSNBC from 2003-11, said the new show was a silly idea from Light — who was at MSNBC from 2005-11.

He described his former colleague as an idiot and said he “ate pasta.”

Keith Olbermann is pictured on MSNBC in 2010, the year before he left the network. He said on Thursday he was unimpressed by the latest move from CNN’s new boss Chris Licht

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins will co-host the new morning show, it was announced on Thursday

Poppy Harlow becomes the third member of the team for the new morning show

Olbermann tweeted: “Chris Licht (who, when we worked together at MSNBC, I thought was eating pasta) has now surrounded Don Lemon with an ex-Daily Caller ‘journalist’ and someone who last month demanded an apology from Biden to Republicans. ‘

Collins spent three years with the Daily Caller before leaving college and joined CNN in 2017.

Harlow asked the White House press secretary if Joe Biden would apologize for calling pro-Trump Republicans “semi-fascists.”

Olbermann said, “The @CNN s***storm is here.”

Olbermann, a well-known left-wing commentator, referred to reports that Light was trying to move CNN away from its Trump-critical position and make it more centrist.

Chris Licht, new CNN chief, worked with Olbermann at MSNBC until 2011

He added that current morning show host Brianna Keilar was unable to save her job by criticizing Biden for posing with Marines — a criticism Olbermann said was a Republican topic of conversation.

“And @brikeilarcnn’s cut-and-paste complaint about Biden’s Marines, and doubling and tripling this pathetic and hypocritical conservative talking point, didn’t save her,” Olbermann said.

“You can never be doctrinaire enough for TV fascists like Licht and John Malone.”

Malone, a billionaire media mogul and influential board member of Warner Bros. Discovery, would be the driving force behind CNN’s overhaul.

Keilar will be moved to another slot in CNN’s schedule, as will her co-host John Berman.

Lemon said Thursday night that he had been asked to do the show and jumped at the chance, denying being turned away after eight years at the helm of its evening program.