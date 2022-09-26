Ex-Mongolian biker Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim is back to boxing after botched gangland hit in Melbourne

<!–

Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim, who survives the Gangland shooting, is back in the boxing ring just three months after he was shot in a botched assassination attempt.

Abdulrahim, 32, shared the video Monday after announcing his shocked return to professional boxing three weeks ago.

The ex-Mongolian cyclist was shot eight times in his Mercedes-Benz on 25 June after his cousin’s funeral at Fawkner Cemetery, in Melbourne’s northwest.

He managed to escape and drove himself to a nearby police station to seek help.

Abdulrahim shared a photo of his chest filled with four gunshot wounds just two weeks after he was rushed to hospital and expected to die.

Ex-Mongolian biker Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim (right) has returned to his professional boxing training regime, just three months after being shot eight times in a botched assassination attempt

Armed Crime Detective Sergeant Bradley Potts said it was “a miracle” that the underworld figure survived the shooting and that no one was injured in the crossfire.

“The crime took place in a public place, in broad daylight with many other road users nearby,” he said in September.

“The perpetrators unloaded a firearm with the sole intention of killing Abdulrahim with no regard for the safety of others in the vehicle or those in the immediate vicinity.”

Earlier this month, Abdulrahim announced his return to boxing on Instagram.

‘I’M BACK & READY!! BATTLE NEWS TO BE ANNOUNCE SOON. STAY TUNED!!’ he captioned the photo of his gym.

A source close to Abdulrahim said he is training daily to prepare for a big comeback that he hopes will make him known worldwide.

Abdulrahim shared a photo of his four gunshot wounds to his chest (above) just two weeks after the failed underworld hit in Melbourne

Abdulrahim announced his comeback on Instagram three weeks ago with a photo of his gym (above) captioned ‘IM BACK & READY!! BATTLE NEWS TO BE ANNOUNCE SOON. STAY TUNED!!’

‘He fights fit’, they said to the Herald Sun. ‘He’s back. He’s got his eyes on the prize.’

Abdulrahim is trained by Pierre Karam, the ex-sparring partner of professional American boxer Thomas Hearns.

Six people, including three teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the failed attack on Abdulrahim. Police believe the two alleged gunmen fled abroad with false passports within 48 hours of the attack.

‘We know who they are. We know where they are. And we will bring them back in due course to appear in court,” Detective Inspector Mark Hatt said.

Yasir Al Qassim, 18, was one of six arrested and is charged with attempted murder.

Prosecutors alleged that he dropped one of the alleged gunmen on a stolen car used in the shooting and helped them flee the country.

18-year-old ‘babyface’ Yasir Al Qassim (above) was one of six arrested in connection with the shooting and has been charged with attempted murder

The two alleged gunmen (one pictured above) are believed to have fled Australia 48 hours after the attack using fake passports

Melbourne Supreme Court Magistrate Donna Bakos refused the ‘babyface’ teen bail despite reassurance from his family and a $100,000 bond.

She cited evidence that Qassim allegedly used a firearm at an abandoned demolition site a month after the shooting, as well as his alleged ties to a youth crime gang in the Middle East as reasons for concern.

However, Qassim’s lawyer Adam Chernok claimed the 18-year-old was “vulnerable” and was being abused.

“Your Honor can see from the photo that he is really very childish,” he said.

“You can already hear the wolves circling here.”

Qassim is also charged with possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a recovered driver’s license.