Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney is trying to coerce former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to release text messages or other state communications that improperly use benefit money to help fund the development of a concussion drug, backed by the retired NFL executive. quarterback Brett Favre.

Jim Waide, an attorney representing Austin Garrett Smith, a cousin of a former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, has filed in court intent to subpoena Bryant’s records Friday.

Bryant’s attorney, Billy Quin, criticized Waide’s attempt.

“This subpoena is a legal tool that is being misused for political purposes,” Quin told The Associated Press on Monday. “We will respond in due course.”

The filing is the latest twist in the largest public corruption case in Mississippi history. It’s also the second time there are records subpoenaed of Bryant by a defendant in a Department of Human Services lawsuit. Bryant is a Republican who served two terms as governor and left office in 2020.

The department filed charges in May against more than three dozen groups or people, including Smith and Favre. It wants to recover more than $20 million in misappropriated welfare money that was intended to help low-income families in one of the poorest states in the US

Smith’s uncle, John Davis, was appointed by Bryant to lead Human Services, and he held the position from February 2016 to July 2019. Davis pleaded guilty last month to state and federal charges of conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars on temporary aid for needy families.

In the Friday filings, Waide seeks email, text messages, letters, or other communications to or from Bryant with Favre, Davis, or several other people involving a biotech company called Prevacus (now called Odyssey Health) or its affiliate, PreSolMD. is.

Favre is named in the Human Services lawsuit as Prevacus’ “largest individual outside investor” and suggested that the company’s CEO, Jacob VanLandingham, ask about using Human Services money for investments in company stock.

According to the lawsuit, $2.1 million in welfare payments was paid for shares in Prevacus and PreSolMD to Nancy New and her son, Zachary New, who ran nonprofit organizations receiving welfare benefits from Human Services.

The new subpoena also asks for other information from Bryant, including any communications he had with or about former pro wrestler Ted Dibiase Sr.; his two sons who were also pro wrestlers, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase Jr. and Brett Dibiase; and companies controlled by the Dibiases, which were paid with welfare money.

In April, Nancy New and Zachary New pleaded guilty to file charges for welfare misuse, including for lavish gifts such as first-class airfare for Davis. Nancy New, Zachary New, and Davis all agreed to testify against others.

Bryant, Favre and VanLandingham will not face criminal charges.

The civil lawsuit resulted in the release of text messages from Bryant, Favre, and Nancy New on millions of dollars of welfare money being spent on Favre’s pet project, a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi, where all three are alumni. Favre played football in college before joining the NFL in 1991, and his daughter started playing volleyball at the school in 2017.

