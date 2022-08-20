Ex-Marine gives chilling interview after fatally shooting dad and stepmom in front of sister, 11

The former Marine who killed his father and stepmother in front of his 11-year-old sister and then livestreamed the aftermath gave a chilling interview in prison, in which he claimed his father was accused of sexual abuse.

Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, calmly told San Francisco’s KTVU he had no intention of shooting his father, Jose Hernandez, and stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez, when he went to the family’s home in Bayview, San Francisco, drunk and heavily armed last Saturday.

He told the news station that he walked into their bedroom in the dark while they were sleeping and that his father lunged at him.

“When I cleared the clip, I turned on the lights and saw him on the floor. And then I see his suffering and I just stopped suffering,” Flores said.

When asked if he shot his father again, the former soldier replied bluntly, “Yes, ma’am.”

In Thursday’s interview at the San Francisco County Jail where he is being held, he said he had no intention of killing his stepmother.

“She was in the crossfire,” he said. “I wasn’t going to deal with her.”

Flores admitted that he was angry with his father and choked on tears during the interview as he talked about his shattered dream of becoming a SWAT team sniper with the San Francisco Police Department.

“All my life I wanted to do good for my family, but my father killed my dreams,” he said.

He served in the Marine Corps for four years before being honorably discharged. He was in the process of applying for the SFPD. It is not clear how his father intervened.

The former soldier also said a relative had recently accused his father of sexual abuse. Flores admitted that his memory of the night was blurred because he was drunk.

“I don’t remember much, but the gun was legally mine,” he said.

He livestreamed the bloody aftermath in a blasphemous broadcast in which he appears manic.

“Where’s my sister gone?” he has been cheerfully heard saying after the double murder, referring to his younger sibling.

Flores told the station that his livestream was a way to say goodbye to his next of kin as he may be in jail for a long time.

After he emptied his 20-lap clip, Flores said he helped his sister call 911.

‘She didn’t cry. She was shocked. She needed my help to get in touch with an emergency,” he said.

He again became emotional as he spoke of his family and apologized to them and his sister for taking her mother away.

‘I want to apologize. I didn’t want to do this at all,” Flores told the news station. “Heavenly Father knows I didn’t do this with the intent to kill my father—especially my sister’s mother who had nothing to do with this.”

Flores said he plans to plead not guilty to the murder of his father and stepmother because he had no intention of killing them.