Ex-Man United assistant Rene Meulensteen praises Portugal manager’s handling of Cristiano Ronaldo

Rene Meulensteen was Manchester United’s ex-assistant. He praised Fernando Santos, Portugal manager, for the way he has treated Cristiano Ronaldo. World Cup.

After reacting angrily to being replaced in their final group match with South Korea, the Portuguese superstar was moved to the bench.

Meulensteen was there for Ronaldo from his arrival at Old Trafford on January 7, 2007 until when he left for Real Madrid in summer 2009.

Talk to talkSPORTMeulensteen commented: “Obviously, I’m glad that I’m not the Portugal manager at the moment, but I think it is a bit sad that situations like this can unravel the same way it did in one of the most famous showcases of football on Earth.”

“I think the manager of Portugal handled this really well. Let’s not forget that it was a clear message to everyone who is boss, and to show that no one is greater than what they are trying for, which is to win. World Cup.

‘For me, I really and truly hope that he’s going to have some good conversations with Ronaldo to say ‘look, this is what the situation is and you can do one of two things – you can buy into it, or you can’t’.

“I believe there is a role for him to fill, but it must be on Portugal’s terms. That’s what I think will happen.”

Santos relegated Ronaldo to their bench in the 6-1 victory over Switzerland World Cup

Ronaldo was a substitute, while Goncalo RAMOS netted a hattrick.

Meulensteen left United in June 2013 and said that he does not believe Santos will be able to bring him back to the Qatari team.

He But he did add: “Who knows? He might have to come back with 30 minutes left and score the winner, and then suddenly the entire world is turned upside down again.”

Portugal boss Santos will have to decide whether Ronaldo is brought back into the starting line-up for their quarterfinal against Morocco.

Ronaldo’s replacement in the 6-1 win over Switzerland was Goncalo RAMOS. After scoring a spectacular hat-trick, Goncalo claimed his place to continue the tournament.

Santos is faced with a major decision: Ramos or Ronaldo to be the first in the line-up for Saturday’s match-up

However, the headlines have been dominated by the 37-year-old former Manchester United player.

On Wednesday, there were reports that he trained alongside Portugal’s substitutes and not the first XI.

Portugal and Ronaldo both denied that the free agent threatened to leave camp after he was thrown to the bench.

The forward tweeted: “A group too close for outside forces to break. A nation too strong to be scared by any enemy.

“A team that fights for the dream until it’s over! Be with us! Strength, Portugal!’