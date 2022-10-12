Ex-Liverpool man inspires Club Brugge to UCL knockout stages for first time in history
Ever sat there and wondered how ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is doing?
Only U.S? Well, at least he’s doing well.
In fact, Mignolet has been extremely inspiring for Club Brugge in the Champions League this season.
The Belgian side was written off by many at the start of the campaign after being drawn into a group with Atletico Madrid, Porto and Bayer Leverkusen.
But with two games to go, they have qualified for the knockout stage.
And unbelievably, Mignolet’s goal is yet to be passed in five group matches, including two against Spanish giant Atletico.
The Belgium international made a remarkable total of nine saves in a 0-0 draw against Diego Simeone on Wednesday evening.
He is the second most prolific goalkeeper in the league this season, with a total of 21 saves.
And it was his heroism that sent Club Brugge to the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time in history.
Mignolet earned a Champions League winners’ medal as a side player with Liverpool in the 2018-19 season, before calling on a six-year career at Anfield.
But this will probably taste even sweeter to the 34-year-old.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);