Ex-Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is branded Ligue 1 ‘flop of the season’ so far

Former Liverpool striker Takumi Minamino has been labeled the Ligue 1 flop of the season so far by the French media.

The 27-year-old ended his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Reds this summer when he joined Monaco in a £15m deal.

Since joining his new club, Minamino has been limited to just two starts in Ligue 1, coming off the bench on six occasions.

After just eight games, the Japanese star has been branded the biggest flop Quotidien Du Sport.

Explaining their decision, they said: ‘The Japanese needed to speed up the Monegasque game and bring movement to the attack. In nine games, he played six and never played more than 67 minutes.

“Substituted or replaced, Minamino seems too weak physically and struggles in the intensity of the duels, we understand why he did not win in the Premier League.”

Minamino put the criticism aside when he scored his first goal for Monaco during their 3-0 win over Reims on Sunday.

During his time on Merseyside, he was mainly deployed as a substitute, having struggled for consistency.

But Minamino enjoyed his best campaign with the Reds last term. He scored 10 goals, seven of which came in cup competitions, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won the domestic double.