Ex-LA Angels communications director Eric Kay sentenced to 22 YEARS in Tyler Skaggs overdose death

Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted of supplying the drugs that led to Tyler Skaggs’ death.

Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and legcuffs, did not respond when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his verdict. Kay risked at least 20 years in prison on either count.

There was no response from Skaggs’ widow and mother or members of Kay’s family, including one of his sons who testified on his behalf before his conviction.

Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, who made disparaging comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after he was convicted in February.

Judge Terry Means said he “feared” Kay’s sentence because he disagreed with the 20-year minimum. However, after Kay’s disparaging comments about the jury, prosecutors, Skaggs and his family added Judge Means two years in response.

Tyler Skaggs’ family released a statement following Kay’s conviction. It read: “We are very grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to investigate and prosecute Eric Kay.

Tyler Skaggs, 27, was found dead in a Texas hotel on July 1, 2019 after choking on his vomit. He had a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system

There was no response from Skaggs’ widow, Carli Skaggs, who testified in February, and his mother or members of Kay’s family, including one of his sons who testified on his behalf.

“Today’s sentencing is not about the number of years the defendant has received. The real problem in this case is holding the people responsible for spreading the deadly drug fentanyl. It kills tens of thousands of people in our country every year and also destroys families.

“We will continue to fight to hold accountable those who gave Kay a deadly drug to Tyler. But for their deeds, Tyler would still be with us today.”

There were emotional testimony from both sides in federal court in Fort Worth, about 24 miles from where the Angels were set to begin a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in suburban Dallas. hotel room.

Members of the Los Angeles Angels place their number 45 jerseys in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the mound after a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game, July 12, 2019

Kay was convicted on one count of drug distribution, resulting in drug death and conspiracy.

According to a coroner’s report, Skaggs, 27, had choked to death in his vomit and had a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

The trial included testimonies from five major league players who said they had been given oxycodone pills from Kay at various times in 2017-19, the years when Kay was accused of taking pills and giving them to players at Angel Stadium. Kay also used drugs herself, according to testimony and court documents.