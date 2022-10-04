Ex-judge opens COVID inquiry into UK handling of pandemic

LONDON (AP) – A retired judge on Tuesday opened a public inquiry into Britain’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying bereaved families and those who suffered would be at the center of proceedings.

Former Court of Appeals judge Heather Hallett said the inquiry would examine the extent to which the UK is prepared for a pandemic, how the government responded and whether the “level of loss was inevitable or if things could have been done better” .

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to launch an investigation into his government’s handling of the pandemic after pressure from bereaved families. COVID-19 has left more than 204,000 people dead in Britain in one of the worst death tolls in the world.

Hallett said her main goal was to make recommendations before “another disaster strikes”.

“I have a duty to the public to conduct a thorough, fair and independent inquiry for the whole of the UK and I intend to do so,” she said.

She added that the investigation would not “take on for decades and produce reports when it is too late for them to do anything right.”

The probe will have the power to call evidence and question witnesses under oath. Potentially hundreds of thousands of people are expected to share their experiences through a “formal listening exercise,” designed so that people can participate without physically attending a hearing or testifying in a formal setting.

Hallett addressed the concerns of some relatives that they will be “sidelined” in the investigation and said she would not be able to cover every issue in as much detail “as some might want”.

The opening of the investigation has been postponed for months, leading to frustration for families. It is expected to last at least a year, with the first evidence sessions starting in the spring of 2023.

PART: