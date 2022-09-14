Ex-Jets host Jennifer Sterger reveals details from Brett Favre text incident amid welfare scandal

A woman claimed more than 10 years ago that former NFL QB Brett Favre “cost her job because she didn’t want to sleep with him” amid the welfare scandal that the Hall of Famer now finds herself in.

Favre is charged with attempting to funnel $5 million into the new complex built in his Southern Miss alma mater, where his daughter played volleyball in 2018 in partnership with former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and Nancy New.

Mississippi today‘s Anna Wolfe revealed alleged text messages shared by attorney New, a founder of a nonprofit organization who has pleaded guilty to federal fraud related to a widespread misuse of $77 million of federal temporary assistance funds for needy families.

The lyrics reportedly show Bryant guiding Favre in writing a funding proposal that would be accepted by the Mississippi Department of Human Service.

One of the text messages shows former Mississippi governor Bryant asking New, who has since pleaded guilty to a litany of state and federal charges over the settlement, for help regarding Favre and his “project” .

Ex-Jets host Jennifer Sterger accused Brett Favre of sending inappropriate messages

Sterger was a gameday host for the Jets in 2008 when she said Favre left her several inappropriate messages

And now a woman has added fuel to the fire by revealing more details about her past dealings with Favre, including how she lost her job because she didn’t want to sleep with him.

The quote from comedian Jennifer Sterger tweeted the report, replying, “Oh.. NOWWWWW he’s in trouble for inappropriate lyrics.”

In 2008, Sterger was a gameday host for the New York Jets, where Favre was the quarterback. Sterger reportedly received inappropriate messages and images from Favre over the course of the season.

The NFL opened an investigation into the incident in 2010. While they never found Favre guilty of violating the league’s personal conduct policy, they fined him $50,000 for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Reflecting on her tweet, Sterger opened another message on Twitter.

“To think that my legacy and everything anyone knows about me… can be summed up in the title ‘The Brett Favre Girl’ is not just disgusting. But discouraging,” Sterger wrote.

“To think of all the jobs people have withheld from me, which I was a shoo-in for, simply because having access to HIM, his interviews, his ‘legacy’ and stardom was more important than any kind of recovery. was owed.

The media played a sick and twisted role in portraying me as a villain simply because I ‘looked a certain way’. And none of them printed a retraction, although some, like NFL.com, have removed articles, but not the search engine sheets showing they are still somewhere in the system.

“Or the big conglomerate PR firms like Sunshine Sachs who launched a vicious attack on me and my character on behalf of the Jets… I, twenty-eight, didn’t stand a chance.

“Humans are complicated, flawed creatures. And bad people do bad things. But the truth is, I forgave Brett Favre a long time ago for what he did to me: it cost me my job simply because I didn’t want to sleep with him. I’ve forgiven the NFL. I have forgiven the media. But it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done…forgiving people who never deserved it, let alone asked for it.”

In the latest scandal, “just left Brett Favre,” Bryant reportedly texted New in July 2019. ‘Can we help him with his project? We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on track.”

When Favre asked Bryant how the agency’s new director might affect their plans to fund the volleyball stadium, Bryant assured him, “I’ll handle that…long story, but I had to change something. But I’ll call Nancy and see what it takes.’

According to the report, the parties involved managed to find a loophole regarding the allocation of funds for temporary relief to needy families, in which the Mississippi Department of Human Services spent $4 million to upgrade the facility.

Favre has reportedly been questioned by the FBI over a $1.1 million payment to him.

The text messages also show that Favre asks Nieuw in August 2017: ‘Can the media even find out where it comes from and how much?’

New rejected these claims in a follow-up text. According to Mississippi Today, she would assist prosecutors in the civil case as part of her plea deal.

Favre has reportedly been questioned by the FBI over his alleged involvement in the benefit fraud case.

He was paid $1.1 million for promoting the volleyball initiative and said in a text message to New — according to Wolfe — that he could “record a few radio spots” and “any fee could go to USM.”

The Green Bay Packers legend, 52, who has not been charged with any crime, is said to have been awarded the money in 2017 and 2018 as part of the wider $70 million scandal — along with a professional wrestler, horse ranch and the aforementioned volleyball complex.

NBC News reported that Favre, who has since returned the $1.1 million but not the $228,000 in interest demanded by a Mississippi state auditor, has indeed spoken to the FBI about the matter.

Favre has previously defended himself on social media, posting in October 2021 that he did not know where the money came from and that he believed he was being paid for participating in three years of advertising.

It is alleged that the money paid to Favre came from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefit fund, and at the behest of former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Bryant has also denied knowing the money came from benefits.

Favre said on Twitter last year: “I’m doing everything I can to support this research to make things right for the people of Mississippi and I’ve shared everything I know, which is that I was paid for three years of advertising I did.” , and I paid tax on the money, as I should.

“Of course the money was returned because I would never knowingly accept money meant to help our neighbors in need, but that Shad White continues to spread this lie that the money was for no-show events is beyond me. shut up. ‘