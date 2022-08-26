Ex housekeeper shares the things she would NEVER do while staying in a hotel room

An ex-housekeeper has shared some things she’ll never do when staying in a hotel room, including using glassware and bedspread.

The American woman, who goes by @_sourqueen on TikTok, posted a video in which she talked about a previous experience working in a four-star hotel, and how ‘dirty’ they really are.

“The first thing I would never use in a hotel room is the coffee pot or the glassware,” she said.

“Usually the housekeeper just rinses these things in the bathroom sink and dries them with the same cloth they use to clean the rest of the room.”

She also despises the need for an ice bucket in the room, which can be used for all sorts of questionable things.

“A lot of times people just use these as water bowls for their pets, but there are times when people do much worse things with these buckets…I don’t even want to talk about that,” she said.

‘I would never use the bedspread in a hotel. Get that bastard off that bed as soon as you get in there. They are so filthy and then only washed once a year and only when there is a visible stain on them.

TikTok user Evangeline shared two videos about her experiences working in an American hotel and what to look for when booking your next room.

Her first advice was to always add every guest in the room to the reservation so that they can always get a key from the front desk even if the lead booker is not with them.

“If there is more than one person staying in the room, I would never not put their name on the reservation,” she said.

“If the primary person is gone and the other person is locked out and they go to the front desk and their name isn’t on the room reservation, they won’t be let in. They don’t get a key, period.’

Ten things you should NEVER do in a hotel, according to employee Touch the bedspread or sit on the bedspread, on top of the blankets and sheets

Use the ice bucket without a liner

Please leave guests’ names off the reservation otherwise they will not be able to get a key to access the room if the lead booker is not there

Drink from the glasses without washing them first

Use the TV remote without wiping it

Walking barefoot on carpet

Use the shower without slippers

Use a hotel washcloth

Say your room number out loud

Decline the chance to sign up for the hotel’s points program

Evangeline then moved on to hygiene tips, explaining that her in-depth knowledge of the in-house cleaning process has prompted her to bring her own essentials when staying at a hotel — and to quickly wipe down some key places once she enters a hotel room. walks in.

“I would never use the remote without first wiping it with my own Clorox cloth,” she said.

‘Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleanings, do you feel?

“I would never use the glasses in the room. I’m talking about the glasses in the room waiting for you. I would never use them without washing them first.”

And while some may think that hotel points programs are just a gimmick, Evangeline insists that you should always sign up to collect points when you stay at a hotel.

“I would never fail to sign up for the points program, no matter what points program the hotel offers,” she said.

“In the past, you really had to let some points accumulate in order to actually use them for something good. But nowadays you can actually use them for other things, like Amazon points.’

As for the bed, Evangeline said she would “never sit on the bedspread,” explaining that they often don’t get washed.

“I would never sit on the bedspread,” she said. ‘A bedspread is not the sheet, it is not the blanket, it is on top. That thing comes from the first minute I walk into the hotel. Those things don’t get washed very often… those bedspreads might be cleaned once a year, so don’t sit on them.’

In a follow-up video, Evangeline shared a number of other warnings with her followers, explaining that she would never walk without shoes through a carpeted hotel or motel room: “I would always wear a pair of flip flops… I wouldn’t shower without them on either.” to have.’

Evangeline said she would never use an ice bucket without putting a liner in it first.

“Some people just use the ice bucket as it is without the liner, no don’t do that, put the liner in,” she said.

She continued: ‘This is something that no one really mentions, but it’s big for me, I will never use a hotel washcloth on my body or my face.

‘I do use a towel, but not a washcloth. Hundreds if not thousands of people have used that on their bodies and it’s not that they haven’t been washed or sterilized, but that so many people come into close contact with their body parts with a washcloth and then do it on me. .. no, I’m good.’

She added: “Just to be clear, if I say I’m using a towel, I’m going to use the towel very, very carefully.”

Evangeline also warned prospective hotel guests not to say their room number aloud at the front desk for security reasons.

“If you notice, the receptionist will write your room number on a piece of paper, they will circle it and point you to the elevators, they won’t say your room number out loud,” she said.

“At least they can’t, and neither can you.”