Ex-home secretary Priti Patel is marshal helping control queue to see the Queen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel was spotted serving as a volunteer marshal for those queuing to pay their respects to the Queen.

Several photos posted on social media showed Ms Patel in a blue high-vis jacket along with fellow Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson on the monarch’s last day of witnessing.

Many stopped to take pictures with the politician as they queued along the Thames at Blackfriars Bridge in central London on Sunday afternoon.

Among them was advisor Dan Barker, who walked next to the row with his wife when he saw the couple near the Oxo tower.

Several photos posted on social media showed Ms Patel in a blue high-vis jacket along with fellow Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson on the monarch’s final day of witnessing.

Mrs Patel already paid her own respects to the monarch at Westminster Hall last week

Among those who saw them was advisor Dan Barker, who was walking next to the line with his wife when he saw the couple at the Oxo Tower

‘I realized I recognized a few marshals down the road – one was Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson; the other was Priti Patel, both dressed in the same blue tunics worn by the many marshals along the route.

“Nobody seemed to have recognized them at the time,” he added.

Queues to see the Queen’s casket at the Palace of Westminster ran as long as 24 hours at some points, with a five-mile line to Southwark Park.

It was closed to the public Monday morning ahead of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Ms Patel served as Home Secretary from July 2019 until earlier this month, when she was replaced by Suella Braverman as part of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s first cabinet.

The Queen has left London for the last time today. Her Majesty will be buried in Windsor alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents after she drove 20 miles from Hyde Park Corner later this afternoon on a day filled with pomp and poignant symbolism to mark the death of the longest reigning monarch of Great Britain.

Sorrow was engraved on the faces of King Charles, his siblings and children, as well as the huge crowds that flooded The Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square to bid farewell to the beloved monarch.

And applause and spontaneous cheer broke out as the Queen’s coffin passed the Albert Memorial in Kensington on its way to Windsor. As the hearse pulled away, flowers were thrown onto the road by the crowd watching from behind a fence. Others waved Union flags as the fleet passed.

After the departure of the coffin and the royal family, the bells in Westminster Abbey began to ring. The muffled squeak will continue throughout the afternoon, occurring only after a monarch’s funeral.

The poignant scenes followed an extraordinary and emotional state funeral attended by 2,000 VIPs, royals, prime ministers and several hundred ordinary Britons chosen by the Queen. Out on the streets and an estimated 2 million people were there to mourn her passing 11 days ago.

After the service, where King Charles appeared to be in tears, her coffin moved slowly through the busy but quiet streets until the cheers began.

Members of the royal family, including the king, harrowingly marched after them, while others, including the Princess of Wales and her children George and Charlotte and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watched the crowd as they passed them in vehicles.

The crowd later erupted in applause and cheers after the Queen’s casket passed them and also when Her Majesty circled the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace as Big Ben struck 96 times – one for each year of her life – a mile beyond.

When the coffin reached the Queen’s home in London, the palace servants bowed and bowed and bowed to both the coffin and members of the royal family as they passed. She was then carried to Wellington Arch, where her hearse was waiting to take her to Windsor and reunite her with her husband to rest in eternal peace.

Members of the royal family watched as the carrier lifted the coffin from the state gun carriage and loaded it into the back of the vehicle. Much of the procession was lined up in formation on the lawn next to the monument, standing in silence as the coffin moved. The national anthem then sounded as the hearse left.