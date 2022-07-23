Ex-Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews grilled about election text scandal over asylum seekers’ boat

Former Home Secretary Karen Andrews was asked if she was aware of the plan to text voters about an asylum-seeker boat on Election Day.

Ms Andrews appeared on Saturday’s Weekend Today show, where she unequivocally denied knowledge of the plan to send the text message, which was sent to voters on May 21 as voters went to the polls, urging: secure our borders by voting liberal today.’

Asked by reporter and author Rick Morton about whether she knew of the text sent to voters, the Gold Coast MP got her back on her feet.

“No, and I already said no… I already said that,” she said.

‘I answered that question either the day or the second day after the election. I had absolutely no knowledge.’

Morton then asked her if she had been “tricked” into sending the message by anyone from the Liberal party.

“Please be careful with that accusation, as I have always been honest and have always answered questions put to me,” Ms Andrews replied.

Today host Michael Genovese then asked Morton if he believed Ms Andrews’ assurances. Morton replied that he didn’t know and should take her word for it, but that everyone involved should “hang their heads in shame.”

A Home Office report found that senior government officials were pressured by Mr Morrison’s staff to release a statement about the interception of a boat carrying Sri Lankan asylum seekers before the operation ended.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded to the report on Twitter on Saturday: “A shameful and opportunistic destruction of the convention was the last act of the former government.”

Home Secretary Michael Pezzullo said officials, members of the Australian Border Force and Defense Force refused to release a statement to the media as the events unfolded.

“The detailed chronology of events indicates that there was pressure on officials to release a public statement regarding the interception of SIEV (illegal entry vessel) 915 before the operational activity was completed,” Mr Pezzullo said.

‘The pressure was increased by the management to prepare and publish the statement within fifteen minutes.’

The department secretary explained that it is “up to the responsible minister” to assess the public interest in making the announcement and that the covenant does not have the force of law.

The report shows that a journalist asked Mr Morrison about the interception of a ship entering Australia from Sri Lanka, despite officials refusing to share it on Border Force editorial staff, social media or send it directly to journalists. .

“The information may have reached the journalist separately from and before the ABF editorial announcement,” Pezzullo said.

According to the report, Mr Pezzullo warned at 11:09 a.m. on May 21 that the interception would create a political problem.

“Keep an eye out for social media chatter or worse, leaks to the media,” Mr Pezzullo said.

“It could be a very late election issue.”

“Once approved, the release will be posted on our news and media site – no more, no less,” said Mr. Pezzullo.

At 11:59 a.m., the Home Secretary asked for a statement by email to selected journalists, saying that “the Prime Minister wants a statement,” but Mr Pezzullo declined.

A bombshell text exchange with the Morrison government ensued.

‘Is it live? PM is speaking,” said the text message from the Minister of the Interior (MHAO).

“I’m refreshing,” read a reply from the department.

‘That’s who we are. What the hell is going on?’ MH wrote.

“It always takes a few minutes to go live – I have no idea how it works, but we can’t influence it. We’re calling IT,” the department replied.

“A lot of people are outraged,” MHAO said.

‘We can’t do anything. Legitimately nothing. So my sincere apologies,” the department wrote.

Within half an hour, preparations were made to inform the opposition.

The statement was ready and loaded on the department’s website at 1 p.m., but was not published until 1:09 p.m.

Mr Morrison’s last press conference was held at 1:03 p.m. and a journalist questioned him about the ship three minutes later – before the statement was available on the ministry’s website.

“I can just say this. I’ve been here to stop this boat, but to make sure I can be there to stop those coming from here, you must vote for Liberal and Nationals today,” Mr Morrison said at the press conference.

It was not until 2:26 p.m. that the opposition was informed.

At 3:03 p.m., the Liberal Party shared the interception via text message and Twitter: ‘BREAKING – Aust Border Force has intercepted an illegal boat trying to reach Aus. Keep our borders safe by voting liberal today.’

The report found that officials were unaware that the Liberal Party planned to share the interception with thousands of voters via SMS and Twitter.

Labor Home Secretary Clare O’Neil said it was the first time the Australian government had endangered an army-led operation.

“The former government had a duty to protect Australia. Instead, they sabotaged the protocols protecting Operation Sovereign Borders for political gain,” said Ms O’Neil.

Their actions undermined the integrity of this complex operation, making it more difficult and dangerous.

“The profound compromise of an army-led operation is unprecedented in Australian history.

“It was disgraceful, shameful and characteristic of a national government that often put political interests above the national interest.”

Mr Pezzullo suggested revisions to the provisions of the Concierge Agreement – that they do not impinge on ministerial authority, and officials are required at all times to follow lawful directions.

The convention dictates that sensitive information that may be politically important should not be made public during the surveillance period, unless there is a threat to life or other urgency related to public safety and security.

The ship carrying asylum seekers was intercepted off Christmas Island and later returned to Sri Lanka.