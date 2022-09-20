Ex-Hawks AFL coach Alastair Clarkson allegedly told Indigenous player to make partner get abortion

Former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson was part of a group of senior staff who allegedly told an Indigenous player to pressure his partner to terminate her pregnancy and went to great lengths to separate First Nations stars from their loved ones, a review will order of the club lift the veil.

Staff involved in the allegations also include Clarkson’s former assistant Chris Fagan, now coach of the Brisbane Lions, according to a report from ABC.

The report claims the incidents took place during the club’s golden run of success under Clarkson, when they won the grand final in 2008 and three straight premierships from 2013-2015.

Clarkson (pictured with Luke Hodge celebrating Hawthorn’s 2014 premiership win) is said to have asked an Indigenous player to get his partner to abort their child and break up with her

It is also claimed that Clarkson’s former assistant Chris Fagan – now coach of the Brisbane Lions – was a member of the group of senior Hawks figures who allegedly pushed the player to have his unborn child terminated.

The most damning claim in the report is that a player who was ‘delighted’ at the news of his partner’s pregnancy was encouraged to tell her to abort the baby and break up with her by a group of coaches including Clarkson and Fagan.

“Clarkson just leaned over me and demanded I get rid of my unborn child and my partner,” claimed the player, named only as ‘Ian’ in the report.

‘I was then manipulated and convinced to remove my SIM card from my phone so that there was no further contact between my family and me.

‘He told me to kill my unborn child.’

It is claimed that Ian’s partner Amy was left in a state of deep shock when she heard the news.

“He could barely get the words out and he appeared to be crying and he quickly said we needed to end the pregnancy and end the relationship,” she said in the report.

‘I will never forget that phone call or the heartbreak I felt at that moment. I was frozen in place, completely numb to what I had just heard Ian say.’

The review was given to Hawthorn management two weeks ago and the club released the following statement on Wednesday morning.

‘Earlier this year Hawthorn Football Club engaged external First Nations consultants to engage with current and former First Nations players and staff to learn more about their experiences at the club.

“This important work has raised disturbing historical allegations which require further investigation. Upon learning of these allegations, the club immediately engaged AFL Integrity as appropriate.’

