Ex Gladiators star Michael ‘Wolf’ Van Wijk claims reboot line-up will ‘NEVER be as good’ as 90s cast

Former Gladiators star Michael Van Wijk has claimed the reboot’s new lineup will be “never as good” as the original cast.

The bodybuilder, 69, who competed under the name “Wolf” between 1992 and 1999, said the new intake will be a “photocopy of the originals” during a Sunday interview on GB News.

It comes after the BBC announced that the show – which at its peak drew 13 million viewers on ITV – will return to our screens in 2023.

Michael appeared alongside his former co-star Mark Smith, aka Rhino, and said, “They’ll never be as good as us. It’s like a photocopy of the originals.

“Let me tell you it was a great time in our lives. I had acted a bit for Gladiators and a few people would notice you.

“But after Gladiators, it all got crazy. Even now when I get home and get through the airport, the customs guys give their thumbs up and everyone wants a photo. The recognition is still there, which is nice.’

After moving to the other side of the world, Michael added: ‘I visited New Zealand on holiday and thought this was a great place to raise children. I love it.

“But it has been a difficult year. I lost my father, who still lives in England, to Covid last year. And about five months ago I lost my brother. It’s been terrible.’

The hit 1990s TV show saw audience members compete against the cast of bodybuilders and gymnasts known as Gladiators and ran for eight series before ending in 2000.

The BBC confirmed that the show will make a comeback with an 11-episode run and will welcome a new generation of ‘superhumans’ who will compete against contestants in the ‘ultimate test of speed and strength’.

Originally hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu, the program will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will feature a host of new games alongside the classic challenges fans have long known and loved.

Each show ends with the ultimate fan favorite challenge – the intense obstacle course known as The Eliminator.

The rebooted program will be filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023, with the new hosts yet to be announced.

At its peak, Gladiators – broadcast from 1992 to 2000 – drew large crowds to the ITV slot on Saturday night as the famous call of ‘Contenders Ready? Gladiators Ready?’ echoed across the TV screens.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted, said of the reboot: ‘Gladiators are back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

“Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out.”

Created by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK, Scot Cru, executive vice president of global formats and Unscripted Content for MGM Television, added: “Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers around the world.

“We are delighted to bring this respected series to the BBC and can’t wait to introduce our British Gladiators.”

Dan Baldwin, director of Hungry Bear, said of the show’s big comeback, “It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return.

Yes! The BBC has now revealed that the show will be making a comeback with an 11-episode run and will welcome a new generation of ‘superhumans’ who will compete against contestants in the ‘ultimate test of speed and strength’ (Photo: Original cast in 1992)

What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant ladyfingers, elite athletes and a pinch of pantomime?

“Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized superstars landing on your screens on BBC One and iPlayer.”

The classic show, originally broadcast on ITV, made famous names of the Gladiators including Jet, Lightening, the Wolf, Nightshade, Hunter and Warrior.

The format – which originated in the US – traveled to Australia, South Africa, Russia, Finland, Germany, Nigeria, Denmark and Sweden.

The series was watched by more than 14 million viewers and gruff referee John Anderson – known for his catchphrase ‘Contenders Ready? Gladiators Ready?’ – was present to keep the gladiators and the participants in check.

But the show was shut down in 1999 after it lost more than half of its viewership in later series, to six million.

The show has seen many spin-offs and was briefly revived by Sky One in 2009, but only lasted for two series.

Hosted by ex-Arsenal footballer Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallacher, the revived show also featured Wolf from the original series.