Ex-girlfriends of Ashley Gaddie speak out after he is accused of murdering Dannielle Finlay-Jones

An ex-girlfriend of a tradi accused of the alleged murder of his Tinder date, tearfully recalls the poignant moment when her sister called to tell her he was wanted by the police.

Mum-of-two Rachel, 31, started dating Ashley Gaddie, 33, last year after accepting a random friend request from him on Facebook – the start of a brief romance.

Rachel got a call from her sister this week after an arrest warrant was issued for Gaddie over the alleged murder of teacher and football administrator Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31. “You might want to sit down,” she said.

Ms Finlay-Jones was found dead at a friend’s house in Cranebrook, western Sydney, on Sunday afternoon. Police will allege that the trafficker met Ms Finlay-Jones at a pub in Marsden Park on Saturday night to meet her friends before the pair returned to her friends’ house.

Rachel, Ashley Gaddie’s ex-girlfriend, tearfully recalled the moment she learned he was wanted by the police

Ashley Gaddie (right) has been charged with the alleged murder of his Tinder date Dannielle Finlay-Jones

Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31, (pictured) was found unconscious at her friend’s house in Cranebrook on Sunday

Police allege Gaddie killed Mrs Finlay-Jones sometime in the following eight hours and then fled the residence through a bedroom window.

Ex-lover Rachel said when she met Gaddie she believed him to be a “really nice guy.”

“I get a call from my sister while I’m at work and she said ‘you might want to sit down, I need to tell you something,'” she told A current situation.

Emotionally, she added, “She (Danielle) had her whole life ahead of her.”

Rachel and Gaddie seem happy together in a series of snaps she had saved on her phone. But their relationship didn’t last.

Rachel and Gaddie seem happy together in a series of snaps she had saved on her phone

Rachel and Gaddie met through Facebook last year

Pictures have since surfaced of Gaddie in love with his young son whom he shares with another ex-partner.

In one image, the accused killer can be seen posing with Santa Claus while his young son was dressed as Santa Claus.

Other snaps show Gaddie hugging his son as they play on a swing together, while another shows him celebrating his child’s first birthday.

He and his ex hold a chocolate cake for the boy that was wrapped under Gaddie’s arm.

The mother of Gaddie’s child has told reporters that her main concern was caring for her son.

“I’m trying to protect my son,” she said.

Pictures have since surfaced of Gaddie in love with his young son whom he shares with another ex-partner

Gaddie celebrates his son’s first birthday

Footage has also surfaced of Gaddie at home with another recent ex-partner, Karla Tauro, 28.

Gaddie is seen cooking dinner as Journey strikes Do not stop believing plays loudly in the background.

Gaddie has been living with his mother in a small two-bedroom apartment in Five Dock for the past two months after moving out of a share house in Ryde in October.

Ashley Gaddie was reportedly on the run for 48 hours before police cornered him on a cliff in the Blue Mountains on Tuesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted 12 hours

Gaddie faced a bluff near Fletcher’s Lookout, in the Blue Mountains, before midnight on Wednesday for the first time since his arrest on a cliff.

Police rescuers, detectives, riot police and a team of specialist negotiators spent 12 hours on Tuesday in the national park trying to get Gaddie back to safety.

He was seen clinging to a rock wall on the other side of the guardrail.

On Tuesday night, response teams swarmed into an area in the Blue Mountains with specially trained police negotiators talking to the alleged fugitive who was perched on top of a dangerous cliff near Fletcher’s Lookout.

Once in custody, he was taken to Katoomba Police Station where he was later charged.

In Penrith local court, Gaddie launched a legal battle on Wednesday to prevent DNA evidence from being used against him in the case.

His lawyer Joseph Ormaechea opposed permission for the DNA swab to be taken by forensic experts at the police station.

The public prosecutor warned of the need to take the smear because of the ‘transient’ nature of the DNA.

Gaddie has not appeared in person or via video link and has not applied for bail.

He was remanded in custody until March 3 and a decision on the admissibility of the DNA smear was also postponed until that date.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14