Ex-Fox News host, Chris Wallace, new CNN celebrity interview show tanks in the ratings

Former Fox News host Chris Wallace’s new CNN celebrity talk show, in which he aired tunes with country darling Shania Twain, scored high in the ratings during the show’s debut.

The new show, ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’ premiered Sunday night at 7pm, but according to Nielsen’s early ratings, it doesn’t seem like many people watched the first episode.

According to the latest ratings from Nielsen Media Research, viewership dropped a whopping 29% from the 2022 average for the 7 p.m. EST timeslot.

Sunday night’s program was watched by only 401,000 viewers. And in advertiser-coveted demographics 25 and 54, only 44,000 viewers watched, Nielsen reported. That figure is 64% lower than the average for that hour, The New York Post reported.

Legendary broadcaster known for talking about politics, new talk show centers on Wallace speaking with high profile names in the sports, entertainment, arts and culture industries

Wallace’s new show was supposed to air on CNN plus, but the streaming service was shut down less than a month after launch, a decision under the network’s new leadership. Chris Licht (pictured) Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide speaks onstage at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 Show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, NYC May 18, 2022

The network attributes the lower rating to dual streaming on HBO Max. The show will stream on HBO Max three days before airing on CNN and “It doesn’t follow a typical linear distribution model, so its success won’t be defined as such,” a source at the network said, the news outlet reported.

Both CNN and HBO Max are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Live domestic TV viewers represent only a fraction of the intended audience,” the source said.

According to a CNN spokesperson, “Who’s Talking?” premiered Friday on HBO Max with three episodes and was promoted to HBO Max’s massive subscriber base all weekend, The New York Post reported.

The network representative also said that “CNN viewers could also watch the best moments from the HBO Max episodes on Sunday night.”

“We are delighted with the launch and Chris’s news-making interviews,” the spokesperson said.

“Who’s talking?” is also simulcast on CNN International, reaching an additional 350 million households worldwide.’

The legendary broadcaster, whose father was the late Mike Wallace of ’60 Minutes’, hosted ‘Fox News Sunday’ for decades.

His new weekday talk show revolves around interviews with celebrities and people in the fields of sports, entertainment, arts and culture, and goes beyond the politics for which Wallace is known.

The show’s launch was scheduled to air on CNN+, but the streaming service was shut down for less than a month — a decision made under the network’s new leadership.

In the upcoming shows, Wallace will be interviewing Hollywood actor and producer Tyler Perry and recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

The merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery CEO David Zaslav have cut costs at CNN, which has consistently chased Fox News and MSNBC in the rating race, a report said.

Wallace had been with the Fox News Network for 18 years, covering some of the country’s biggest political events and interviewing American leaders and dignitaries.

Hours after announcing that he was leaving Fox News, he released a statement saying he was “honoured and excited to join Jeff Zucker and his amazing team,” RadarOnline reported.

But when Jeff Zucker was fired from CNN after allegedly having a secret romance with his colleague, Allison Gollust, Wallace was apparently “furious,” sources said. RadarOnline.

Wallace’s deal was to have him host a weekday interview program on CNN+.

At the time Zucker was fired, Wallace was questioning “his decision” to move networks, despite earning a reported annual salary that ranges between $8 and $10 million, the news outlet reported.