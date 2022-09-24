Ex football WAG Phoebe Burgess barracks for Geelong as she attends AFL grand final

<!–

Phoebe Burgess kicked off the AFL grand final on Saturday.

The former football WAG attended the match between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats in Melbourne with her father Mitch Hooke.

Father and daughter beamed in a series of photos shared on the podcaster’s Instagram account.

Phoebe, 33, proudly donned a Geelong team scarf, as did her father, the two obvious fans of the winning team.

The couple were surrounded by family and friends, all wearing the colors of the opposing team.

Phoebe wrote in her caption alongside the images: ‘What. A. Day @ the G with our @toyota_aus family’.

Fortunately for Phoebe, her chosen team roared to victory.

Geelong claimed its 10th flag in a dominant, one-sided AFL Grand Final with captain Joel Selwood breaking down in tears after the game.

The Cats opened the game with a stunning 41-6 opening quarter and were never headed, leading 62-26 at halftime before running away with the game in the second half.

The Sydney Swans looked completely overwhelmed as Geelong’s strong forward line picked them apart, star player Tom Hawkins leading the charge with two goals in the first quarter.

The final score was 133-52 to the Cats. Geelong player Isaac Smith was named the Norm Smith Medal winner as the game’s best and fairest player.

Phoebe was previously married to South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL player Sam Burgess, 33.