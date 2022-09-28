Ex fiancé of Try Guys producer who cheated on him celebrates by raising a glass after affair leaked

The ex-fiancée of Try Guys producer Alex Herring, who had an affair with married Try Guy Ned Fulmer, raised a glass to his regained bachelorhood on Instagram following the breakup of his engagement due to the scandal.

Will Thayer was seen on his friend Steven Cuzzort’s Instagram page apparently toasting the end of his relationship.

‘Ma bois back in town. If you know, you know,’ reads the caption of the image.

Photos of Fulmer and Herring were posted online by Thayer after a clubgoer contacted Thayer about seeing Fulmer and Herring making out at a club in New York City.

The clubber contacted a Reddit user who appears to be Herring’s fiancé, Will Thayer. He then posted the messages he received to prove that Fulmer and Herring made out.

Fulmer, 35, is married to Ariel Fulmer, who appeared frequently on the YouTube show with more than eight million subscribers. The pair also hosted a podcast together called Baby Steps – an unvarnished look at how they’re raising their ‘Instagram-worthy family’. The couple have two young boys together.

Will Thayer (th), ex-fiance of Try Guys producer Alex Herring, who had an affair with married Try Guy Ned Fulmer, toasts the end of his engagement after revelations about the scandal

Ned Fulmer, left, with his wife Ariel before he was caught cheating at a New York City club with a producer of his Try Guys show Alexandria Herring

Fulmer was exposed cheating with her producer Alexandria Herring (pictured with her fiance Will Thayer) when a sharp-eyed clubber filmed the pair making out

Try Guys began in 2014 when the members, then employees of Buzzfeed, began creating content centered around them trying new things

A fan said she saw Ned and Alex together at a Harry Styles concert at Madison Square Garden earlier this month

Later in the evening, Ned was seen at a club in NYC making out with Alex Herring

While the posts to Reddit only show grabs from the video and not the videos themselves, this was apparently enough for Thayer to conclude that his fiancee had been cheating with Fulmer.

Thayer then said he spoke with Fulmer’s wife Ariel for an hour about the allegations before deleting all photos with Herring from his Instagram and making his account private.

Much of it appeared to be unproven speculation until recently, when the Try Guys released an official statement on their Instagram confirming that Fulmer was no longer with the group.

‘Ned Fulmer no longer works with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a way forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change,” the statement read.

Fulmer released his own statement on Tuesday night, which read: ‘Family should always have been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual relationship at work. I’m sorry for the pain my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans, but most of all to Ariel.

‘The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children and that’s where I want to focus my attention.’

Until earlier this month, the pair were seen loved up across their content. They’ve previously been happy to commodify their seemingly perfect home life and co-host a podcast together called Baby Steps – they even published a cookbook together last year called ‘The Date Night Cookbook’.

Following Fulmer’s statement, Ariel released one of her own, which read: ‘Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family and all we ask right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our children.’

Try Guys released a statement on Tuesday evening about Fulmer’s abrupt departure following revelations about the affair

Ned Fulmer and wife Ariel Fulmer share two young sons

The group started at Buzzfeed in 2014 and was co-founded by Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang

Ned and Ariel on a recent Mexican vacation. The couple has found countless ways to commodify their ultra Instagrammable marriage

Prior to the confirmation of the affair and Fulmer’s release from the company, online speculation about the extramarital scandal snowballed for days.

It’s unclear whether Alex Herring will remain on the staff of Try Guys, a group that started at Buzzfeed in 2014 when the four men, including Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang, began making videos of themselves tried new things.

Herring starred in a separate Youtube show called Food Babies, but also served as a producer for Try Guys.

Fans of the show noticed something was fishy when Fulmer didn’t appear in recent Try Guys videos, missed podcast episodes, and even appeared to have been edited out of some videos.

Ariel also missed the latest episodes of You Can Sit With Us, a podcast featuring each of the Try Guys’ wives.