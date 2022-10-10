Ex-Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke wins Nobel economics prize for work on banks

Ben Bernanke, the former chairman of the US Federal Reserve, was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in economics along with Douglas Diamond of the University of Chicago and Philip Dybvig of Washington University for their work on the role of banks in the economy and financial crises. .

The committee that awarded the SKr10mn ($886,000) prize said the laureates’ work, beginning in the early 1980s, had “improved our ability to avoid both serious crises and expensive bailouts.” The trio will divide the prize equally.

“We didn’t know it then, but 15 years ago much of the world was on the brink of a devastating economic crisis. Most of us weren’t prepared for it. A few academic economists were both prepared and concerned,” Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said Monday.

The committee has taken an unusual step by awarding the prize to an economist better known for his role in policymaking than for his academic contributions. But Bernanke, who oversaw the Fed’s response to the 2008 global financial crisis and the ensuing recession, was already known for his analysis of the Great Depression of the 1930s — showing that bank runs had been a decisive factor in causing the crisis. so deep and long.

His insight, which went against conventional wisdom at the time, formed the basis for “critical elements of economic policy” not only in the Fed’s response to the 2008 crisis, but also in the measures taken to avert a more severe global downturn when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the commission said.

Bernanke, who led the Fed for two terms from 2006 to 2014, has been criticized in some quarters for failing to foresee the 2008 crisis and addressing the problems in the real estate markets, then committed huge sums of public money to a or other wall to save. Street companies of the consequences of their bets on subprime mortgages.

He also pioneered the use of unconventional monetary policy, launching the Fed’s quantitative easing program to stimulate the economy when interest rates were already at zero. Some economists believe that accommodative monetary policy has played an important role in restoring growth in the US economy; but others say it has fueled inequality, artificially inflated asset prices and ushered in a period of cheap money that spawned the current inflationary crisis.

Diamond and Dybvig have laid the groundwork for modern banking regulation with their development of theoretical models showing why banks exist, why they are vulnerable to rumors of impending collapse and how to address this vulnerability, the committee said.

In an important article published in 1983, the two men explained that banks fulfill a crucial function by acting as intermediaries between savers, who want immediate access to their money, and borrowers, who need long-term financing but are inherently vulnerable. when people believe that there are more depositors about to withdraw money than the bank can handle.

Diamond and Dybvig presented a possible solution to this problem: deposit guarantee schemes where governments guarantee depositors’ money and stop a bank run before it starts. Such schemes now exist in many countries.

The committee also drew attention to a 1984 article published by Diamond in which he showed that banks play an important role in controlling borrowers to ensure they will meet their debts — reducing losses and thus the cost of credit. keeping it low for the benefit of society as a whole. Widespread bank failures can cause the knowledge built up about borrowers to be lost.

The economics prize — officially known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel — was the last Nobel Prize this year. The work of the three laureates together had demonstrated the importance of preventing widespread bank collapses, with major practical consequences, the committee said.

Speaking Monday after the price was announced, Diamond said recent memories of the 2008 crisis and the improved regulations introduced as a result have made the system much less vulnerable than in the past. This was the case, even though the rapid global rise in interest rates to deal with rising inflation had “caused some systemic fears”, as seen recently in the turmoil surrounding UK pension funds.

But he warned that while the banks were “in good shape,” problems could arise in other areas where there was a mismatch between assets and liabilities. “Crisis can be anywhere in the financial sector – they don’t have to be commercial banks,” he said.