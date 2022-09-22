Ex-England flyer Jason Robinson supports the grassroots game ahead of the Rugby League World Cup

Jason Robinson has terrorized defenders in both codes of his sport around the world, but he is not afraid of the youngsters at his boyhood Rugby League club.

Robinson, famous for his electrifying pace and sidestep, returned to The Hunslet Club to meet the children who are now following in his footsteps and to celebrate the efforts of grassroots clubs and volunteers ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, which will be held in England in October and November.

The former Wigan and Great Britain winger joined Hunslet at the age of 12 and was quickly nicknamed Billy Whizz after the fast-driving cartoon character, The Beano. However, Hunslet’s new generation feel Robinson, now aged 48, still has ‘some work to do’ with his pace.

Former Wigan flyer Jason Robinson returned to his boyhood club to launch Pride of Your League campaign which asks grassroots clubs to nominate their own Rugby League heroes

“You were almost in last place,” teased a bright spark during an impromptu training session.

In truth, Robinson looks as fit today as he did when he gracefully retired from rugby in 2007, well into his ‘second career’ in Rugby Union.

And he is as passionate about the game now as he was when he first turned up at this booming south Leeds club in 1986.

He is back to highlight the invaluable work of Rugby League coaches and assistants up and down the country, and to launch a competition, in partnership with Vodafone and MailOnline, to recognize their brilliant work.

Robinson wants to collect nominations for the game’s unsung heroes, whether they are the coaches themselves, or the parents who shuttle youngsters to and from games and practice, or teachers who give them the confidence to pursue their passions and dreams.

The flying winger knows that behind every member of England’s men’s, women’s and wheelchair squads at this World Cup will be a crowd of motivating, selfless supporters who gave those players the support they needed growing up. And Robinson wants to encourage more like them.

“That’s where it all started for me,” he told Mail Online, pitchside where he first set the turf on fire with his trademark try-line outbursts.

A keen sportsman at school, Robinson excelled at tennis and football, but it was rugby he loved and at the Hunslet Club, within a few miles of where he was born and brought up through a troubled childhood, he learned the game where he would make his name.

“There are many challenges in areas like this. So coming here is escapism, he said Sports mail. “You didn’t have to think about other things.”

Robinson graduated to the senior team at what was then called Hunslet Parkside before being signed by Wigan, winning every domestic trophy and 19 caps with England and Great Britain.

At the age of 26, he switched codes and played for Sale Sharks in Rugby Union, with whom he won the Guinness Premiership and claimed 51 caps for England, winning the 2003 World Cup in Australia by beating the hosts in a famous match decided by Jonny Wilkson’s . last gasp drop goal. Robinson, who went on to become the first black England captain, scored the only try of the game.

For such a decorated sportsman, Robinson is as humble as ever and readily remembers the difference others made in his own life, not least the mother of another Rugby League legend, Garry Schofield, who offered him and his mates endless encouragement, while she ran the game. coffee shop at Parkside.

And then there were the coaches and PE teacher at his school who encouraged him to pursue his dream.

“To have a youth club that is committed to kids and wants to see them thrive and thrive, there’s no better place to go,” reflects Robinson.

Jason Robinson played international Rugby League for Great Britain and England in his career

He returned to The Hunslet Club in Leeds, where it all started, to meet young players

Robinson considers the club’s managing director, Dennis Robbins (r), a key figure in his career

‘They are not bothered by who you are, what background you come from, what religion you are. Some children do not always get a daily meal. They can come down here in the evening and get a meal for free.’

It is almost 40 years since a small, young Robinson first came through the gates of The Hunslet Club, which has gone from strength to strength.

It now has nearly 3,500 members and offers Rugby League for girls and boys, but also dance, boxing, cheerleading and even a mechanic’s workshop among many other things.

Robinson is fondly remembered and always welcome.

“I was in my twenties when Jason first walked in the door,” said former volunteer, now club manager, Dennis Robbins. “He was the tiniest little guy, but he had the fastest legs I’ve ever seen.”

The Rugby League World Cup will be played in England in October and November this year

Robinson, a veteran of three World Cup finals in the two rugby codes, hopes this tournament will leave a legacy of volunteerism. He wants to demonstrate how important these unsung heroes are in supporting young people and celebrate them, regardless of whether a child goes into a career in the game.

“The Rugby League World Cup is hopefully going to inspire as many kids from clubs like this, maybe to pick up the ball for the first time,” he said.

‘Suddenly, when I picked up a rugby ball, I found something I was good at. So sometimes you just have to try a sport.

The youngsters at Hunslet were keen to quiz the club’s most famous son as he achieved his remarkable feats before they were born. It’s easy for them to believe that Robinson, or any successful sports star, was born for it.

But the local boy had to work for everything he achieved, with the support of those who took him under their wings.

In the last tournament in 2017, Australia prevailed, beating England 6-0 in Brisbane in the final

The Australians have won 11 out of 14 finals and have only missed one showpiece

Robinson is an ambassador for Vodafone, one of the sponsors of the Rugby League World Cup

“Have you ever lost a game?” asked an awe struck little boy.

“You know what, I’ve lost so many games,” Robinson replied with a smile.

His most painful defeats include both a Rugby League World Cup final (to Australia in 1995) and a Rugby Union showpiece (to South Africa in 2007). And then there was the time his school team was beaten 80-0 after only seven players showed up.

So yes, he has lost a few, but there was always someone to help him up. “And it makes you work harder,” he reflects.

