Ex-eBay employee gets 1 year in prison for harassment scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A former employee of eBay Inc. was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison for her role in a harassment targeting the makers of an online newsletter that ordered the delivery of live spiders, a bloody pig mask and other disturbing items to their home.

Stephanie Popp, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, who was eBay’s senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to prison in Boston federal court after pleading guilty to cyberstalking conspiracy and witnessing conspiracy.

Stephanie Stockwell, 28, of Redwood City, Calif., former manager of eBay’s Global Intelligence Center, was also convicted Tuesday for her role in the plan but avoided jail time. She was sentenced to two years’ probation, the first year of which was house arrest.

They are among seven former eBay employees who pleaded guilty in the settlement targeting a Massachusetts couple — David and Ina Steiner — who angered eBay executives with coverage of the company in their newsletter, eCommerceBytes.

Stockwell and Popp reported to James Baugh, the former senior director of safety and security, who authorities say was the leader of the plan.

Baugh was convicted last month to nearly five years behind bars. Another eBay executive who pleaded guilty in the case, David Harville, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Authorities say eBay employees — at Baugh’s direction — sent anonymous harassing and sometimes threatening Twitter messages criticizing eBay coverage in the newsletter. The couple then received troubling deliveries to their homes, including live insects and a funeral wreath.

At one point, Baugh recruited Harville to go with him to Massachusetts to spy on the couple, authorities say. They went to the couple’s home hoping to install a GPS tracker on their car, but the garage was locked, so Harville bought tools with a plan to break into it, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors called Popp one of the “most guilty participants” in the scheme. She was involved in all aspects of the harassment campaign and “knew both the full extent and the effect it had on the ‘confused’ victims,” ​​prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Prosecutors sought no jail time for Stockwell and described her as one of the least guilty. Although she was involved in planning and shipping the packages, she had no part in the anonymous Twitter messages, prosecutors said.

Stockwell’s attorney said in court documents that Baugh manipulated, “terrorized and intimidated” her and others he was guiding. Stockwell’s attorney said all of her actions were taken “at the behest of or manipulation by Baugh,” but she has “never questioned her sincere regret for participating in this ridiculous scheme.”

“The seeds of the tragedy that unfolded on eBay, wreaking havoc, heartache and fear” for the victims “spread from Baugh’s bizarre, unorthodox and frankly inappropriate and dangerous work environment,” Stockwell’s attorney wrote.

Popp’s lawyer declined to comment on Tuesday. An email requesting comment was sent to a Stockwell attorney.

