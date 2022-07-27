Ex-Cuomo staffer dies after being hit by car on highway when he was ordered out of Lyft

A senior policy advisor who worked in the office of ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was hit and killed by a car after being forced out of a Lyft in the middle of a busy highway.

Sid Wolf, 43, was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after he and a group of five friends got into the ride share and got into a dispute with the driver in Dewey Beach, Delaware.

It’s unclear what the dispute was about, but the driver stopped abruptly in the middle of a left lane and ordered Wolf and his friends to drive in the middle of the road. The National Bureau.

An oncoming Toyota Corolla swerved to avoid the Lyft and hit the father of two who had gotten out of the car and was on the road. His five friends were unharmed.

The Corolla’s driver remained at the scene, but the Lyft driver, who was believed to be driving a white Honda Pilot SUV, fled, The National Desk reported.

Cuomo said in a tweet Tuesday evening that he was “shocked and saddened by the news.”

“Sid was a phenomenal civil servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all New Yorkers,” he said.

“My heart goes out to Lindsey and his two young daughters.”

Wolf worked for the Cuomo Administration from 2019 to 2021 as a senior policy advisor.

He also recently worked as a campaign manager for the re-election of Sidney Katz, a member of the Montgomery County City Council, who had spoken to him the Friday night before his death, the publication reported.

“I spoke to his wife… and I mean, it’s just heartbreaking. There’s no other way to say it. It’s just absolutely heartbreaking,” he said.

The Lyft driver had picked up Wolf and his five friends in Dewey Beach and was meant to take them to their destination, Bethany Beach.

The accident happened around 1:44 a.m. south of Anchor Way on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.

Wolf died on the spot, they confirmed.

In a statement, Lyft said it was “heartbroken by the incident.”

A spokesperson said: ‘Our hearts are with Mr Wolf’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and we have reached out to the ride applicant to offer our support.

“We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

It is not clear whether the police have located the driver.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family’s neighbors after Wolf’s tragic death – as a tribute to the man who “always had a smile on his face.”

It read: “Sid always had a smile on his face and was a wonderful husband, father, friend and neighbor to so many of us. We hope to raise enough money so Lindsey doesn’t have to worry about household expenses now.

“The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the tremendous support of their friends and loved ones during this time.”

The 43-year-old lived with his family in Gaithersburg, Maryland.