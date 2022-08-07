Ex-Cronulla Shark Bronson Xerri would need to ‘change his body shape’ to return to the NRL

Banned Sharks’ bad boy Bronson Xerri has shifted tin in his four-year forced offseason, which resembles the Hulk’s, as NRL recruiting expert Peter O’Sullivan says the speedster ‘must change his body shape’ to return to rugby league .

The 21-year-old former Shark set fire to the NRL in his 22 appearances, scoring 13 tries in a strong year for Cronulla who finished seventh.

Banned NRL player Bronson Xerri poses in mirror portrait – he looks polished in his sanction period

Xerri was formally suspended from the NRL after a drug test on November 25, 2019 found the presence of exogenous testosterone in his system.

The anti-doping tribunal ruled that the youngster intentionally used the drug, knowing it was illegal under the rules of the competition, and chose to ban the outside until the end of the 2023 season.

‘I will tell my story’ [one day], it’s not what everyone thinks it is. I made a mistake and now I have to pay the consequences,” Xerri told 9News.

Xerri picks up the ball in a Round 16 game against the Broncos in 2019, the same year the 18-year-old made his debut

Recruiting veteran Peter O’Sullivan says the youngster needs to work on cardio to regain his skills.

“He would have to change his body shape to compete again,” O’Sullivan told the Sunday Telegraph.

“Obviously he was a great player, but you lose speed, flexibility and freedom of movement when you’re as big and strong as he looks.”

Xerri refused to reveal why or how he ended up taking steroids while playing in the NRL

Renowned sprint coach Roger Fabri believes Xerri is more than capable of unlocking his 2019 pace, even though the star is unable to train with the Sydney-based coach due to ASADA rules.

“We have full intentions to get back together once his suspension is over,” Fabri told newscorp .

“I agree his body shape has changed, but if he really wants to get his speed back, I can guarantee we’ll get it done.”

Xerri escapes the Cowboys’ rim defense in a 2019 Round 19 clash – he scored 13 tries in 22 games

Fabri said the then 18-year-old was keeping pace with some of the biggest names in the games, even faster than Manly rocket Jason Saab.

Xerri has only three months left until he is able to negotiate with clubs about a possible return in 2024, and he would sign a gun if he wants to regain his previous explosive speed.

He hovered around 96kg in his stint with the Sharks, unforgettable thanks to his hat-trick on his debut in a 22-9 win over the Dragons.