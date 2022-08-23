Ex-cricket star Michael Slater allegedly sent abusive texts to a former girlfriend

<!–

Michael Slater is said to have told an ex-girlfriend that he would “make her feel my pain” in a series of disturbing text messages.

The former Australian cricketer is believed to be in a mental health facility and is defending allegations of assault and stalking/harassment related to an incident in April this year.

A Victorian mother of three has claimed she was on the receiving end of a bombardment of messages from Slater, 52.

The couple started dating in 2016, but it is believed that most of the alleged abuse started after the relationship broke up.

“I’m going to do my best to make you feel my pain. I’m all over you now and I’m going to bring you down. No one deserves the treatment I have received,” Slater reportedly wrote to the woman. The Herald Sun reported.

In the series of messages, Slater appears to be lashing out at the woman, who he says “destroyed me.”

“I understand how stubborn and heartless you are. No threats, but if something stupid ever happened, you did it. I strongly advise you to get over yourself and realize how you have fooled me,” a post from the former Test cricketer is said to have read.

“Your treatment of me is just sick and I feel like a worthless piece of shit.

“You’re f***ed and a piece of doggy ***.”

In another post, Slater reportedly apologized for making “useless threats.”

Our time has been our time and is completely private. I just didn’t want it to end because it was amazing and I wanted it forever,” he said.

“But sad truth, it’s over and you won’t hear from me again.”

The woman claims that Slater would threaten herself unless she agreed to come back to him.

“The days of being called a legend are long gone,” she told the Herald Sun of Slater who is known as a cricketing hero.

She also claimed she was forced to sign a deed legally requiring Slater to destroy any intimate content he had of the woman taken without her consent.

Slater also allegedly put an app on her phone to track her movements.

The 52-year-old was charged with allegedly violating his bail in July this year.

Police rushed to his home in Manly, on Sydney’s northern beaches, after reports of concerns for his well-being.

Upon arrival, they immediately called NSW Ambulance after they found him in violation of an alcohol and/or drug ban.

Slater was released on bail on the condition that he abstain from alcohol and drugs.

On April 27, a court dismissed charges that Slater had stalked or harassed his ex-partner and used a carriage to threaten or harass her.

Slater is due to appear in court next January on charges of assault and stalking.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Slater for comment.