Ex-county official to plead guilty in cannabis bribe scheme

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California county official will admit that he passed bribes through his company to a city councilor in exchange for the councilor’s votes and influence over the city’s cannabis licensing process, federal prosecutors said.

Gabriel Chavez, a former San Bernardino County planning commissioner, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of bribery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The politician requesting the bribes — Ricardo Pacheco, a former Baldwin Park city councilor — pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in June 2021. Pacheco resigned from the board last year and is awaiting sentencing.

After Baldwin Park began allowing legal cannabis stores in 2017, Pacheco began asking for bribes from marijuana companies seeking city licenses, according to Chavez’s plea deal.

Chavez agreed to act as an intermediary to channel those bribes to Pacheco using his Claremont-based internet marketing firm, Market Share Media Agency, prosecutors said.

The pair agreed that Pacheco would get 60% of the bribes from the companies, while Chavez would keep the rest as payment, mainly for facilitating the bribes, according to court documents.

Chavez resigned from the San Bernardino County Planning Commission in November 2018 after the FBI issued a search warrant at his home.

Chavez is expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks. A federal bribery charge typically requires a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

