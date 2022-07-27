Ex-cops sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, aiding Derek Chauvin

Two former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights were sentenced Wednesday afternoon to less than the maximum allowable sentence.

Minnesota federal judge Paul Magnuson gave former officer J. Alexander Kueng, 28, three years behind bars and ex-police officer Tou Thao, 35, three and a half years.

The former officers were convicted of aiding then-officer Derek Chauvin when he held Floyd kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020, killing the 46-year-old black man.

The death of the unarmed man, who was accused of passing counterfeit money at a local deli, sparked mass protests and looting across the country and calls for major reforms to the criminal justice system. Video of the murder was widely circulated on TV news and social media.

Tou Thao, left, and Alexander Kueng, right, were sentenced Wednesday to less than the maximum allowable sentence

Tou Thao, 35, a nine-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, stood by as ex-officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd

Ex-Officer Alexander Kueng Was A Rookie Officer When He Helped Pin George Floyd’s Legs

Kueng clutched Floyd’s legs and Thao stopped a crowd of bystanders who gathered to watch and protest the officers’ use of force.

A fourth officer, Thomas Lane, had only been on duty a few days when the incident occurred, holding Floyd’s feet. He was sentenced last week to two and a half years, a sentence the dead man’s brother called “insulting.”

The reduced sentences for Kueng, who is black, and Thao, who is Hmong American, raise questions as to whether they would consider a plea deal or risk a state court on Oct. 24, when faced with counts of complicity in second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter .

“You really were a rookie officer,” Magnuson told Kueng during the federal hearing.

Thomas Lane had only been at work for a few days when the Floyd incident happened

George Floyd’s brother was angry that former officer Lane was not given a longer sentence

But federal prosecutors argued the officer should have known better and demanded that he spend up to five and a quarter years in prison.

Kueng “didn’t say a word” when Floyd told officers he couldn’t breathe.

The judge quoted “an incredible amount” of letters of support to Kueng when pronouncing his sentence.

Floyd’s girlfriend, Courtney Ross, made a victim statement during the hearing and offered words of reconciliation to the former officer.

“This sentence will not define you,” she said in court, telling him to “define your purpose,” ABC News reported. “This doesn’t mean you can’t find a foothold to stand up for what’s right in the future.”

Bodycam footage from May 2020 shows George Floyd being arrested

Chauvin, now 46, knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he lay dying on the street in May 2020

Floyd’s cousin, Sabrina Montgomery, was less empathetic and called for maximum punishment.

“All these men deserve to serve longer sentences,” she said, according to the news station KSTP. “The system in which these officers operated is flawed, but again, where is their humanity?”

Kueng did not speak, but his lawyer called him “a nice young man who tried to help the community by taking on a difficult role…and he is now being sentenced for that,” the station said.

Chauvin is already serving 22.5 years of his state sentence, which was handed down in June

Thao was convicted in a separate hearing.

He watched as the other three men restrained Floyd, but had “see a bird’s-eye view of what was going on” and had the experience — 9 years with the force — to know how to stop Chauvin, prosecutor LeeAnn Bell said. .

“You had a difficult childhood and you did well to become a good police officer, father and husband,” the judge said.

Speaking for 20 minutes at his sentencing, Thao told the court that his arrest and subsequent imprisonment had inspired him to turn to God.

He did not address the Floyd family and did not speak about the crime.

Chauvin will be transferred from a state prison, where he is currently incarcerated, to a federal prison, which many consider to be a much safer and less restrictive place to serve time.

The federal government charged all four officers with civil rights in May 2021, a month after Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter by the state court.

The civil rights charges were seen as a confirmation of the Justice Department’s priorities to address racial inequalities in the police force, a promise President Joe Biden made before his election.

Thao and Kueng will report to federal prison on October 4, although Magnuson noted that this could change due to their trial.

Magnuson said he would recommend that they serve time in federal facilities with minimal security in Duluth or Yankton, South Dakota, so they can be close to family.

The final decision is up to the Bureau of Prisons.

Chauvin, who is white, was the most senior officer on the scene and was sentenced to a 22 1/2 year state sentence serving concurrently with his federal sentence.

He has been held in solitary confinement for his own safety in the state maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights and will eventually be transferred to federal prison.