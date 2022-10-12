Ex-Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon released on bail after ‘punching his son’ 11 to be arrested AGAIN

Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon, who was released on bail early this morning, has been arrested again in a separate case just hours after his first release.

In the first case, according to court documents, Gordon repeatedly punched his son in the face when the 11-year-old dropped a book.

He was subsequently arrested again after it was revealed that he had an outstanding arrest warrant for a 2020 mobile phone robbery.

The former Chicago Bulls player was granted bail from the Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday evening and was released early in the morning on Wednesday before his second arrest came later in the day.

Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon, who was released on bail early this morning, has been re-arrested just hours after his first release, pictured, in a separate case. Gordon is pictured entering Manhattan Central Booking after being released on bail in Queens

Hours earlier, the former NBA star appeared in court after his arrest for beating his son so hard that he had to be hospitalized

Gordon, 39, was booked for the incident that took place in March 2020.

At the time, a 19-year-old woman claimed he grabbed her phone and dropped it when she tried to call.

The woman claimed Gordon had elbowed her during the scuffle.

Gordon’s previous arrest came after he was reported to police by an American Airlines employee who witnessed an alleged assault on his child.

He was traveling to Chicago with his son Elijah, 11, when the woman saw him beating and screaming at the boy Monday night at LaGuardia Airport.

Gordon is said to have resisted when Port Authority agents tried to arrest him and allegedly “waved his arms and twisted his body”.

He is accused of pushing his weight against the two officers and injuring one of their knees and the other arm and wrist.

Both officers were taken to hospital, with Gordon yelling at them, “I’m not going with you,” the police said. New York Post.

Judge Edwin Novillo set his bail at $20,000 cash, $50,000 insurance bonds or $50,000 partially secured bonds at 10 percent.

He is accused of hitting his 11-year-old son Elijah, pictured, so hard that he was rushed to hospital by his aunt. Gordon shares the child with ex-fiancé Sascha Smith

Gordon smiled as he was handcuffed into the Manhattan police station just hours after being released on bail over several charges involving his son

Gordon was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted assault in the third degree and resisting arrest.

His son, who he shares with his ex-fiancée Sascha Smith, 32, has a warrant of protection from his father dating back to May 2018.

The warrant, issued in Illinois, prohibits Gordon from removing his son from the state, as well as “committing physical assault, intimidation, or interference with personal liberty” against his son.

His ex-girlfriend and stepmother of Elijah, Ashley Banks, denied hitting his son and blamed a “kiosk Karen” for calling security when he only reprimanded the child.

She who dated the former Chicago Bulls star to 2020, alleging the athlete had been doing push-ups with Elijah when security guards showed up and he was arrested.

Gordon’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Banks, pictured, claims athlete was ‘misunderstood’ and ‘triggered’ by an ‘airport Karen’

Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon has been arrested at LaGuardia airport after beating his 11-year-old son so hard that the child had to be hospitalized

Banks confirmed she had previously had a restraining order against Gordon as he struggled with his mental health, but the two now co-parent with their son Lux.

Ben Gordon is pictured during a March 2018 court hearing in Manhattan, charged with driving with a false license plate

Banks, who shares son Lux with Gordon, told DailyMail.com: “Someone was curious. It was the kiosk woman. She was just a Karen. They got security and he was triggered because he was with his son.

“My son’s father would never get his hands on his children. He lives and breathes air for his three boys. It was the case of the airport Karen that triggered another black man. She should be fired. He was just very upset.

“His son was not injured, he was not bruised and is with his aunt. The lady started with them and called security and he got upset. The child is doing well.’

Gordon has previously admitted to struggling with his mental health, writing an essay on The Player’s Tribune in 2020 detailing his struggles with bipolar and mania — saying it was “terrifying.”

He said he had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital and “didn’t even understand why it happened,” explaining that he lost his “career, identity and family almost simultaneously.”

Sascha Smith, pictured with Elijah, is the mother of the 11-year-old Gordon is accused of hitting. It is understood that she currently lives in Chicago

Gordon retired in 2015 and has been open about his mental health issues in recent years

The arrest is the latest in a string of clashes with the law for the troubled star, who played with the Chicago Bulls from 2004 to 2009 before joining the Detroit Pistons.

Gordon won the Sixth Man Award in 2005 as a rookie with the Bulls and played alongside Luol Deng, earning an estimated $84 million during his NBA career.

He played two seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats and ended his career with the Orlando Magic in 2015.

In June 2017, he was arrested for going off the fire alarm at his Los Angeles apartment complex, despite there being no fire, and went into “meltdown mode” after being locked out.

Both the LAPD and the city’s fire department responded and he was arrested on charges of falsely activating a fire alarm.

He subsequently failed to appear in court during his fiasco charges, before being re-arrested in October 2017.

The sporting star is pictured in April 2011, while signed to the Detroit Pistons

NBA player Gordon is pictured outside a New York City court in March 2018 following a case over a forged license plate

A distraught woman claimed she had been in a confrontation with Gordon and was locked up in the store after demanding she leave.

Gordon was arrested by officers at the Of Our Own store in Mount Vernon after they found him hiding in the bathroom and transported him to a hospital.

In November 2017, the athlete was arrested during a car stop in Manhattan for driving with a falsified driver’s license, with a judge issuing an arrest warrant months later when he again failed to appear in court.

He was then arrested weeks later in Los Angeles after allegedly assaulting his former apartment building manager and threatening him with a knife.

Gordon had reportedly tried to recover a bail he owned before punching the manager in the face.

The man handed him part of the bail, before Gordan returned to the scene with a knife and demanded the rest of the money. He was subsequently taken into custody without incident on charges of theft.

The Port Authority police have not commented on Gordon’s arrest.