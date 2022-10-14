Ex-Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon released on bail after appearing in Queens court

Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon has appeared in court for a second time after allegedly punching his 11-year-old son ‘multiple times’ – as his lawyer says he will be ‘completely exonerated’.

Gordon, 39, was arrested in LaGuardia Airport on Monday night after six witnesses claim that he repeatedly punched his son Elijah, 11, in the face after he dropped a book.

The former Chicago Bulls player was arrested after an American Airlines employee witnesses the alleged attack against his son, who he shares with ex-fiancé Sascha Smith, 32.

He had been travelling with his son to Chicago when the woman saw him punching and shouting at the boy at around 8.54pm, with Gordon reportedly resisting arrest.

The former shooting guard allegedly smacked Elijah with a ‘closed fist, smacking the victim in the face’, according to a complaint released by cops.

Gordon appeared in court on Friday for a short hearing in connection with the assault, which was adjourned until December.

His lawyer Joshua Kirschner told DailyMail.com that his case in Manhattan, where he is accused of assaulting a woman and taking her phone, will be dismissed today.

Ex-Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested after six witnesses reportedly called 911 to report the assault on his son at LaGuardia Airport on Monday

Gordon is also accused of breaching an order of protection that was already in place for his son, pictured, which was issued in Illinois in May 2018

His legal team announced that the Manhattan DA’s office will be dismissing the 2020 case, as well as resolve any issues with his protection order against his son

He appeared in court for a second time in connection with the assault, with his lawyer Joshua Kirschner telling DailyMail.com ‘we believe he will be completely exonerated’

Kirschner added: ‘It’s very early in the case and we believe he will be completely exonerated once the investigation is complete.

‘It’s been really difficult for Ben, but we’re happy that he’s out. He’s going to head home.

‘The case in Manhattan is going to be dismissed today so we are really appreciative of the Manhattans DA for acknowledging the problems with that case.’

Gordon was initially granted bail from Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday night and was released on Wednesday morning.

The former basketballer was then re-arrested on an outstanding warrant for a phone robbery hours later.

He flashed a peace sign as he walked out on bond for the incident in 2020, smiling as he left Manhattan Criminal Court.

Gordon is also accused of breaching an order of protection that was already in place for his son, which was issued in Illinois in May 2018.

The ex-NBA star was initially granted bail from Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday night and was released on Wednesday morning

Sascha Smith, the mother of ex-NBA star Ben Gordon’s son has praised him as an ‘amazing father’ just hours after he was released on bail accused of punching their child ‘multiple times’

Smith, pictured, says that there has been a ‘false narrative’ around the incident where Gordon is accused of punching their son Elijah after he dropped a book

The order, which was issued in Illinois, prohibits Gordon from removing his son from the state was well as ‘committing physical abuse, harassment, or the interference with personal liberty’ against his son.

Sascha previously defended the star hours after he was bailed for the unrelated incident, calling him an ‘amazing father’ and saying there has been a ‘false narrative’.

Posting a picture of Gordon and Elijah on her social media, the Chicago native said: ‘I appreciate everyone reaching out but at this moment I ask that everyone respect the privacy of our family.

‘As a mother and protector, I do not play when it comes to my kids or family. I will not allow this media driven world to create a false narrative of an amazing active black father.

‘You will not tear this black man down. God Bless.’

Smith, who was arrested in 2012 as part of a post-game party outside of a Charlotte nightclub, was engaged to Gordon and they pair planned to wed in Jamaica before the relationship ended.

She said that the incident will ‘not tear this black man down’ hours after Gordon was re-arrested on robbery charges

Gordon flashed a peace sign as he walked out on bond for the incident in 2020, smiling as he left Manhattan Criminal Court for an unrelated matter

Gordon’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Banks, pictured, claims that the athlete is ‘misunderstood’ and was ‘triggered’ by an ‘airport Karen’

Gordon smiled as he was led into the precinct in Manhattan in handcuffs just hours after he was released on bail for several charges involving his son

Gordon has been charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted assault in the third degree and resisting arrest.

Court documents claim that when Port Authority Officers tried to arrest him, he ‘flailed his arms and twisted his body’.

He is accused of pushing his weight against the two officers and injuring one of their knees and the others arm and wrist.

Both officers were taken to hospital, with Gordon shouting at them ‘I am not going with you guys,’ according to the New York Post.

Judge Edwin Novillo set his bail at $20,000 cash, $50,000 insurance bond or $50,000 partially secured bond at 10 per cent.

During Wednesday’s arrest Gordon, was booked for an incident which occurred in March 2020.

A 19-year-old woman claims that he grabbed her phone and she dropped it as she tried to make a call, elbowing her in the scuffle.

Smith, who has another child with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, has defended the father of her eldest child

Gordon pulled down his facemask and smiled for the camera as he walked out of Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday

Banks confirmed that she had previously had a restraining order against Gordon when he was struggling with his mental health, but the two now co-parent their son Lux together

Smith, who was arrested in 2012 as part of a post-game party outside of a Charlotte nightclub, was engaged to Gordon and they pair planned to wed in Jamaica before the relationship ended

Smith’s comments come after Gordon’s ex-girlfriend, and stepmom to Elijah, also backed the troubled athlete – telling DailyMail.com he was ‘misunderstood’ and was just reprimanding the child.

Ashley Banks, who shares son Lux with Gordon, dated him until 2020, and claims the athlete had been doing push ups with Elijah when guards swooped and he was arrested.

She added: ‘Someone was being nosy. It was the kiosk lady. She was just being a Karen. They got security and he was triggered because he was with his son.

‘My son’s father would never put his hands on his children. He lives and breathes air for his three boys. It was the case of the airport Karen triggering another black man. She should be fired. He was just very upset.

‘His son was not hurt, he wasn’t bruised and is with his aunt. The lady was starting with them and called security and he was getting upset. The child is fine.’

Banks added that she had also had a restraining order out on Gordon for her son when he was ‘struggling’ with his health.

Gordon has previously admitted struggling with his mental health, writing an essay on the The Player’s Tribune in 2020 detailing his struggles with bipolar and mania – saying it was ‘terrifying’.

The arrest is the latest in a string of clashes with the law for the troubled star, who played with the Chicago Bulls from 2004 to 2009 before joining the Detroit Pistons

Gordon is pictured entering Manhattan Central Booking after being released on bail in Queens on Wednesday

The sporting star is pictured in April 2011, while he was signed with the Detroit Pistons, and also played for the Charlotte Bobcats

He said he was admitted to a mental hospital, and ‘didn’t even understand why it was happening’, explaining he lost his ‘career, identity and family pretty much simultaneously.’

The arrest is the latest in a string of clashes with the law for the troubled star, who played with the Chicago Bulls from 2004 to 2009 before joining the Detroit Pistons.

Gordon won the Sixth Man Award in 2005 as a rookie with the Bulls, and played alongside Luol Deng – earning an estimated $84 million during his NBA career.

He played with the Charlotte Bobcats for two seasons, and ended his career with the Orlando Magic in 2015.

In June 2017 he was arrested for pulling the fire alarms at his Los Angeles apartment complex despite there being no blaze, going into ‘meltdown mode’ after getting locked out,

Both the LAPD and the City Fire Department responded, and he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of falsely activating a fire alarm.

Gordon retired in 2015, and has been open about his mental health struggles in the years since his career ended

The former NBA star appeared in court following his arrest for allegedly hitting his son so hard he needed to be hospitalized on Tuesday

NBA player Gordon is pictured outside a court in New York City in March 2018 following a case over a forged license plate

He then failed to appear in court at his arraignment for the fiasco, before being arrested again in October 2017.

distraught woman claimed that she had been in a confrontation with Gordon and was locked in the store after demanding that she leave.

Gordon was arrested by officers at the Of Our Own store in Mount Vernon, after they found him hiding in the bathroom and they transported him to a hospital.

In November 2017 the athlete was arrested during a car stop in Manhattan for driving with a forged license place, with a judge issuing a warrant for his arrest months later when he again failed to show up to court.

He was then arrested in Los Angeles weeks later after allegedly assaulting his formed apartment building manager and threatening him with a knife.

Gordon had reportedly attempted to get back a security deposit he owned, before punching the manager in the face.

The man handed him a portion of the deposit, before Gordan returned to the scene with a knife and demanded the rest of the cash. He was then taken into custody without incident on robbery charges.